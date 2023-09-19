Food comes first: Prioritize eating in college

By The Editorial Board

The hustle of school has begun, and midterms are right around the corner. With all of the stress and busyness that life brings at this time in the semester, it’s easy to put food on the back burner.

The term “self-care” is thrown around a lot in college and is often thought of as pampering and relaxation. Although these are great ways to show yourself love, sometimes the most basic form of self-care is attending to your physical well-being.

We get it: It’s hard to find time for three meals a day when there are hundreds of other things going on in your life that are seemingly a better use of your valuable time. However, it can be as simple as intentionally scheduling a lunch break or waking up five minutes earlier for a quick breakfast.

In many ways, it has become “cool” to compare with others how little you have had to eat each day. Showing up to a 3 p.m. class and telling your friends that you’ve only had time to drink some coffee is not trendy, nor is it a good habit. Instead, encourage those around you to set aside time to eat and to take care of their bodies — don’t joke about the opposite.

It’s also important to recognize that everyone is on a different journey when it comes to food. While some may be able to enjoy a home-cooked meal, others may only have time to grab Chick-fil-A from the Bill Daniel Student Center in the middle of the day. Both sides of the coin are perfectly OK and achieve the same goal of fueling your body with the energy it needs to conquer the day. If you are struggling with finding time to make meals, try out a new cookbook and meal prep on the weekends to get ahead.

Food is not a reward; it is a necessity. In fact, you need food to be your most productive self, so it’s counterproductive to neglect eating for work. According to Well Right, a well-balanced diet and eating habits can “increase cognitive function, improve concentration, increase energy and motivation and heighten self-esteem.”

The next time you find yourself choosing between eating a well-rounded meal and studying for a few extra minutes, think about how much a meal would improve your productivity. Encourage your friends to join you in the journey as well, as there are many students struggling with the same choices. It’s time to start thinking of food as equally important as our studies.