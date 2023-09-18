A&L Tunesday: Sept. 19

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

There’s a ton of new music this week from old favorites, classic rock legends and up-and-coming stars. Here’s the best of the fresh releases, all in one place.

“Angry” by The Rolling Stones (Sept. 6)





Arguably one of the most popular and influential bands of all time, The Rolling Stones is pulling out all the stops while preparing to roll out its first studio album since 2005’s “A Bigger Bang.” “Angry” is a good first single with major Generation Z appeal from the music video’s star, “Euphoria” princess Sydney Sweeney. The song is immediately enjoyable to listen to — and might I add, the shocking youthfulness of Mick Jagger’s voice is something to marvel at.

Consider my interest piqued to hear “Hackney Diamonds” on Oct. 20.



“The Frost” by Mitski (Sept. 15)





If you’re preparing for a sad girl autumn as the temperature starts to drop, do I have something for you! Resident sad girl Mitski is back with a new album full of … well, what’s the opposite of a banger? Don’t get me wrong, Mitski’s vocals are amazing and shine very well on “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We,” but I think you can tell from the title what you’re in for when you press play on this album.

“Sweet Relief” by Madison Beer (Sept. 15)





Madison Beer’s third album, “Silence Between Songs,” is one of those rare gems that comes from Beer’s generation of social media pop artists. “Sweet Relief” feels like a lot of modern pop, with plucky bass in the back and whispery, “cursive” vocals, but there’s some special ingredient in the track that manages to set it apart from other songs. It’s a far cry from one of Beer’s older singles, “Hurts Like Hell (feat. Offset)” from 2018 — thankfully.



“The Tree” by Maren Morris (Sept. 15)





Maren Morris is letting her country roots shine for the last time as she prepares to leave Nashville for good. You might argue that “The Tree” references her divorce, but it certainly speaks to her split from Music City just as well. The country singer cited frustration with the political culture of country music as one reason for her departure, and several lyrics on this song point to the similarity between leaving an old spouse and leaving the industry she came up through.

