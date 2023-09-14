Baylor students ‘happy to help’ by donating blood

By Ashlyn Beck | Staff Writer

Members of the Baylor community participated in a blood drive with Carter BloodCare this week outside Moody Memorial Library.

According to Marcos Landin, primary blood drive coordinator, the Carter BloodCare mission statement is to “save lives by making transfusion possible.” He said blood is a constant need in the medical field, and a one-pint donation can save up to three lives.

San Angelo sophomore Becca Lui donated blood and said that as a biology major, she is learning more about blood types and the necessity for willing blood donors.

“You learn a lot about it in genetics … and why some people can only take a certain type of blood,” Lui said. “That makes it more real in my mind … how important it is for some people to give blood. … You’re helping somebody that you might not even ever meet but still … making an impact on them without even knowing them.”

Louisville, Ky., sophomore Eliza Denley said she decided to participate in the blood drive despite the potential discomfort.

“If you’re blessed to be mostly healthy, that’s a gift, and you can give part of that gift to someone else,” Denley said.

According to Landin, Carter BloodCare provides more than 440,000 units of blood to patients in need every year. It gives resources to over 200 facilities that save lives through blood transfusions.

Newberg, Ore., sophomore Alexander Aguilar donated blood and said that although it was not a pleasant experience, the nurses were kind and gentle.

“I donated blood in high school,” Aguilar said. “My mom has always done it, and she told me about the importance of how helpful it is.”

Landin said students can help the cause by spreading the word when they are doing blood drives and posting information about them on social media. The current blood drive ends Friday, and appointments can be made online.

Denley said she was happy she decided to donate and impact the lives of others in any way she could.

“It was here, it was convenient and I’m happy to help people if I can,” Denley said.