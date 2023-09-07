SLIDESHOW: Football vs. Texas State

By
Kenneth Prabhakar
-
Frustration was evident on the Baylor sideline, as it lost to Texas State, 42-31, for the first loss to the Bobcats in program history. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
  • Bobcats junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) hauls in a one-handed catch inches from landing out of bounds on the right sideline during the third quarter of Baylor football's home opener against Texas State on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor

