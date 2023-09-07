SLIDESHOW: Football vs. Texas State

Bobcats junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) hauls in a one-handed catch inches from landing out of bounds on the right sideline during the third quarter of Baylor football's home opener against Texas State on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Frustration was evident on the Baylor sideline, as it lost to Texas State, 42-31, for the first loss to the Bobcats in program history. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Junior wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. (11) tries to outrace the Bobcats on a catch-and-run during Baylor football's home opener against Texas State on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Senior tight end Drake Dabney (89, left) had a career day on Saturday, piling 101 yards and two TDs on six grabs. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Junior wide receiver Hal Presley (16) snags a catch and is brought down by a Bobcat defender that lost his helmet on the tackle during Baylor football's home opener against Texas State on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Redshirt junior wide receiver Jonah Burton (17) provided a spark for the Baylor offense on Saturday, as he accumulated 88 receiving yards on five catches. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Redshirt junior quarterback Blake Shapen (12) totaled 303 yards and two TDs through the air on 21-of-31 passes. Shapen added a nine-yard rushing score, as well, on Saturday. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Baylor junior running back Dominic Richardson (21) stiff arms a Bobcat defender during Baylor football's home opener against Texas State on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
The Bears' offense mustered 108 rushing yards on Saturday. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Bears junior wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. (11) uses his off hand to push off Bobcats redshirt senior cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement (2) during Baylor football's home opener against Texas State on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor
Bobcats sophomore wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) evades a tackle from Bears sophomore safety Devyn Bobby (28) during Baylor football's home opener against Texas State on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor