New brunch spot finds warm Waco welcome

By Kalena Reynolds | Reporter

The newest location of The Toasted Yolk Cafe has opened at 1725 Washington Ave. After its opening week, it had the highest revenue of more than 30 of the brunch chain’s other locations.

The Toasted Yolk, which is based throughout the South and the Midwest, is known for its popular breakfast items like churro-style donuts, brisket tacos and a variety of omelets.

Jerry and Melissa Doerr are the owners of the Waco location. Melissa said the couple had been previous customers of The Toasted Yolk before deciding to look into opening a franchise.

“Several of my girlfriends and I would go eat, and we were big foodies,” Melissa said. “When we went in and looked at [The Toasted Yolk], he loved them and said, ‘Maybe this is something we ought to look into.’”

It took the pair about a year to decide to open a franchise of their own. The Toasted Yolk’s building was built in the 1950s and was originally a furniture store. Jerry said the construction process took around 17 months.

“It had to do with permitting and inspecting, and the city took forever getting things done,” Jerry said. “We had to build from scratch. We persevered, and we are open, and the city has welcomed us. It’s been super busy, and we have been on a waitlist every day of the week.”

The couple owns two other locations in Houston, as they signed a contract to build a total of six locations.

Hans Gerner was the manager of both of the Doerrs’ Houston locations before he moved to Waco to help with the building and management of the new location. He said after construction, the opening of The Toasted Yolk brought a feeling of relief and reward.

“I was here every single day overseeing plumbing, construction, electrical, HVAC,” Gerner said.

The restaurant had two preopening days before the official launch day, and it held two charity events on Friday and Saturday.

“We invited first responders, hospital workers, teachers and EMS,” Jerry said.

Of the cafe’s revenue, 10% went to Waco Pets Alive — a no-kill shelter that rescues animals from the Waco shelter.

The Toasted Yolk is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.