Swinging full circle: Baylor couple recreates Lariat photo 50 years later

By Tatum Mitchell | News Editor

Rumor has it, if a couple sits on the green and gold swings dotted across campus, they’re destined to get married. While that may not be a guarantee in every case, one couple’s love story intertwined with a Baylor swing in 1973, and 50 years later, they’re back on the swing that started it all.

On their first day of class freshman year, Wiff Rudd, professor of trumpet and brass area coordinator, and his now-wife, Jeanette Rudd, had their picture taken on a Baylor swing by The Baylor Lariat. The next day, a Lariat print edition hit the stands, and much to their surprise, the cover featured their photo.

They said it was a definitive moment for them, and on Wednesday — almost five decades to the day the original was taken — they recreated that same photo.

“We went to the [Bill Daniel Student Center], which has not changed other than being renovated,” Wiff said. “There was this paper, and [Jeanette] spotted [my] tennis shoes, which were a bit odd.”

They were high school sweethearts coming to Baylor from San Antonio, and they have been together ever since. About 10 years ago, the couple noticed Baylor was expanding the number of swings on campus, and Wiff surprised Jeanette with an iconic swing of her own for her birthday shortly after. Jeanette said it was “perfect.”

“It is just full circle. And you go, ‘Excuse me, 50 years? That’s crazy.’ But here we are,” Jeanette said. “Things have a heartbeat, and you’ll find that as you graduate and go away. Things [have] that little home heartbeat. Traditions at Baylor have morphed and changed a little bit from our era, but there are still things that pique that little heartstring. Baylor’s a good place.”

While the swing has undoubtedly become a symbol in their story, the tradition has also touched many others.

“It’s so fun to drive up and see people sitting on the swing or families sitting on the swing,” Jeanette said.

They said that when their family comes to visit, there are inevitable photoshoots on the swing. Wiff said, “It’s become a big Baylor tradition.” In addition to their on-campus swing, the couple has three at home as well.

“There is something about just being on a swing,” Wiff said. “It’s a soothing thing.”

To add to the full-circle moments of their story, there were new bears on campus close to when they got married in 1976. Wiff said he would have never imagined he’d be back at Baylor teaching. He is currently in his 22nd year.

“To come back and work with students and just remember my time with my teachers here, it’s been pretty amazing,” Wiff said. “It’s gone really fast.”

Reflecting on their time at Baylor, Wiff and Jeanette said they are proud of their commitment and ability to go through things together. Jeanette said her advice to students is to enjoy the journey and be thankful.

“From a spiritual perspective … things rock along, and then there’s a hiccup or a choice, or a choice is made for you, which closes a door,” Jeanette said. “To me, that’s always been exciting, because you know now you aren’t in charge. Whatever it is God has in store, it’s just a journey that is beyond our understanding. So, learn from those moments too.”