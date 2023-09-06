Check the online directory: The personal information it holds may surprise you

By Rory Dulock | Staff Writer

The other day, I was browsing through Baylor’s website and just so happened to come across the faculty, staff and student online directory. My first thought was, “I had no idea this existed. I need to find myself in the directory to see how terrible my picture looks.” After I searched my name in the directory, I was disturbed by what else I found.

Just about every personal detail about me was available. The information included my classification, mailing address, residence hall address and phone number. However, what unsettled me the most was the ability for others to see my permanent address, where my family lives.

While I was able to adjust some of my personal information to the private setting, I was still worried about what was accessible to others during that time. The only people who are able to view the directory are those with a valid Bear ID: faculty, staff and students. However, for the unknown amount of time that my personal information was in the directory, I knew I was at risk of people using my information against me.

One possible consequence of my personal information being accessible is the ability for someone to stalk me. If I had left the “faculty, staff and student” setting on for my residence hall address, anyone could have tried to find and wait for me, and that did not sit well with me. While I trust the Baylor community as a whole, you just never know who might take advantage of information like that. I have heard too many creepy stories of people who have been stalked, and I don’t want to fall victim to a situation like that. No one does.

Another possible consequence is someone harassing me, whether it is through my phone number or my mailing address. This could include a series of unwanted texts and calls from a stranger who is trying to get something from me or just mess with me. Maybe it is just me, but I do not want to deal with a random person who will not leave me alone.

As mentioned before, the open access to my permanent address was by far the most disturbing thing the directory showed. No stranger should know where I live when I am not at Baylor or where my family lives. Tying into the two previous points, I do not want my family to be at risk of being stalked or harassed. I hope that those situations never happen just because a student, faculty or staff member is unaware of the information that is being shown on the directory.

Fortunately, there are opportunities to make sure that your personal information stays private. Baylor’s Use of Online Directories BU-PP 026 states, “A student may ask the university not to disclose directory information by making a written request to the Office of the Registrar. Further, a student may control some elements of directory information within baylor.edu/directory settings.”

To the students, faculty and staff who may be unaware of the directory or what personal information is released, I encourage you to hide personal information that does not need to be available to others. By doing so, you can eliminate any risks to you or your family.