What to Do in Waco: Aug. 25-31

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Looking for ways to spend your first weekend back in Waco? Look no further for concerts, art and more.

Back to School Bash Concert | Aug. 25 | 7 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S Eighth St. | Tickets are $8 to $10 | Kick off the semester with musical performances by fooligan, Sol Y Motion and Cherry Mantis in the cozy Common Grounds backyard.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Aug. 26 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Waco Margarita Salsa Fest | Aug. 26 | 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave. | Tickets are $20 | Hear live music from local performers such as The Randy Rogers Band and the Huser Brothers.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | Aug. 26 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | Tickets are $35 | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Stake! A Comedic Drama by Dr. Michael Long | Aug. 27 | 6 p.m. | The Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | Tickets are $28.25 and up | This show puts a comedic spin on the classic tale of Dracula, with Dr. Van Helsing retelling the saga.

Hermès in the Heart of Texas: The Art of Kermit Oliver | Aug. 4 – Oct. 14 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Art Center Waco, 701 S Eighth St. | Art Center Waco presents a collection of art from Texas artist Kermit Oliver in collaboration with the iconic Hermès fashion house.

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Starting Aug. 8 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.