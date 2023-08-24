‘Meet the Cubs’ event to feature merchandise, music, more

By Ashlyn Beck | Staff Writer

Along with the freshmen on campus, there are two new additions to the Baylor community: Judge Indy and Judge Belle. Baylor will host a Meet the Cubs event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday to officially welcome the cubs to the Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat.

According to media and public relations, Meet the Cubs will be a block party-style event with attractions such as live wood carving, music, face painting and beverage trucks. There will also be Indy-and-Belle-themed merchandise available at the event and online.

“We are thrilled to welcome Judge Indy and Judge Belle to the Baylor Family as we continue the proud and important mission of the Baylor Bear Habitat into its next chapter,” President Linda Livingstone said in a previous Lariat interview.

Freshmen are in the unique position of joining the Baylor community at the same time as Indy and Belle. Houston freshman Cristina Landa said she will be going to Meet the Cubs.

“I really like that they’re new here when I’m also new here,” Landa said. “I’m a freshman, and they’re freshmen, so I can relate to them.”

Baylor has a longstanding tradition of having on-campus bears. According to the Baylor Chamber of Commerce website, the first bears were gifted to the university in 1917, and it has continued to have bears since. After the passing of Judge Joy in summer 2022 and the retirement of Judge Lady in spring 2023, the chamber will now formally introduce and welcome the two newest additions to the habitat.

Katy freshman Jake Green said he is excited to celebrate the cubs at the event. He said having bears on campus is a special experience for Baylor students.

“I think they’re awesome,” Green said. “They’re a great addition to campus, and it’s nice to be able to come out here, take my mind off of classwork and look at some cute bears roaming around.”

Livingstone encouraged students to remember to attend the Meet the Bears event in her most recent Presidential Perspective.

“Don’t forget to be at the Habitat this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon for Meet the Cubs, a block party event to help welcome our newest — and cutest — members of the Baylor Family,” Livingstone said in the email.