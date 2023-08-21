Sports Take: Top 3 on-campus fall sports to attend

By Michael Haag, Foster Nicholas and Jackson Posey | Sports Desk

Baylor’s campus might be full of students again, but Baylor Athletics’ timeline is moving at the speed of a sloth. Bears fans must wait until Aug. 31 to catch any sporting event on campus, as the Baylor soccer team will kick off the fall slate against Louisiana Tech University at Betty Lou Mays Field. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m.

With over a week of time to kill until that home opener, the Lariat Sports Desk decided now would be a good chance to release our top three fall sports to watch on campus.

Michael Haag | Sports Editor

1. Football

This is the obvious pick for someone who grew up in South-Central Texas, as my Texan card would get taken away from me if I placed football any lower. The atmosphere surrounding football in Texas is a different animal, and the electricity that comes with it is second to none. A sport that consistently packs over 40,000 people into one space is the clear choice to be on top of the mountain.

2. Volleyball

I feel sorry for anyone who hasn’t been to a volleyball game in the Ferrell Center. For all freshmen reading this, you get a pass. But for sophomores, juniors and seniors, shame on you. Head coach Ryan McGuyre has led this program to eight-consecutive 20-win seasons and five-straight trips to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. McGuyre and the Bears aren’t looking to slow down either, despite being one of the youngest teams in the Big 12. Students, go give this squad the home-court advantage it deserves. The Bears’ home opener against Rice University is set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 in the Ferrell Center.

3. Soccer

How on earth could anyone pass up watching soccer on the banks of the Brazos River at Betty Lou Mays Field? I guess triple-digit temperatures could deter even the toughest of Texans, but this Baylor soccer team is beginning to warrant having a dedicated fanbase. The Bears only won four games in 2022, but they’re off to a strong start this season, splitting a pair of road contests against quality programs. Don’t wait to hop on the bandwagon of second-year head coach Michelle Lenard’s team when it’s too late. Be someone who read this and bought into the squad before it became cool.

Foster Nicholas | Sports Writer

1. Basketball

I can already feel the heat … Yes, basketball is indeed a better experience than football. Hear me out, with the Ferrell Center basketball era coming to a close, a brand-new experience is on the way. It doesn’t matter whether men or women are taking the court — the high energy mixed with support from fans is on another level. The biggest plus for basketball over football is simply that there are more games. Students have the opportunity year after year to watch one of the best teams in the nation from mere feet away. Go with friends or by yourself, but Baylor basketball is a must for students and sports fans alike.

2. Football

Look, I get it. Football is the premier sport in Texas — in all of America for that matter — and for good reason. When the lights are on at McLane Stadium and students are packed in like sardines along the sidelines, there is truly no better place to be. The strong support and endless crowd noise is something every student needs to experience at least once, if not twice. The added bonus is the high-level play Baylor football exhibits and faces off against each week.

3. Tennis

I came into college not knowing a lick about tennis other than the sport was a great way to release my energy. I can now say it has become one of my favorite sports to watch. Baylor shows off a great program every year, and whether the matches are indoor or outdoor, the energy is electric. The stands are so close to the courts that, as a fan, you feel like a part of the action and can determine the outcome. I don’t think any other sport on campus can really feel that way. Both men’s and women’s tennis play to the edge of exhaustion every match, and it’s an absolute spectacle each time.

Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

1. Basketball

To me, Baylor has the best basketball program in the state, and it isn’t close. Two years ago, Baylor men’s basketball head coach Scott Drew did what no Texas university east of El Paso has ever done: win a national championship and cut down the nets in Indianapolis. The men’s team has won at least 20 games in 14 of the past 16 seasons — a feat only once accomplished by Baylor in 97 seasons before Drew’s arrival in 2003. That’s not to mention the women’s team, which is arguably the best major-sport program in the Big 12. The Bears have won all but one conference championship since 2010, and head coach Nicki Collen brought in several star transfers this offseason to take them back to the promised land. Drew and Collen consistently pull in high-level recruits. Plus, don’t forget the best part about basketball: air conditioning.

2. Football

Well, I changed my mind, air conditioning is for wimps. It’s football in Texas. You can’t beat that. The Baylor Line is one of the best traditions in college football. The random conference championship every couple years is awesome. The booming “And that’s another Baylor, first down!” is catchier than any Billboard Hot 100 pop song. The Bears rarely get night games, though, and that continuous wave of 11 a.m. kickoffs is draining. Perhaps unsurprisingly, non-student attendance at McLane Stadium can be spotty later in the season, and the team’s constant pendulum of highs and lows make it difficult to build fan momentum. The Bears made multiple New Year’s Six bowls in the past five years, but they haven’t finished with a winning record in consecutive regular seasons since 2015. The inconsistency knocks football down to No. 2, but nothing is better than a sold-out night game at McLane.

3. Volleyball

If you have to ask, you haven’t been paying attention. Head coach Ryan McGuyre’s squad is among the best in the conference, making seven consecutive NCAA Tournaments and consistently competing for Big 12 titles. Junior libero Lauren Briseño, sophomore setter Averi Carlson and sophomore outside hitter Allie Sczech form one of the best young cores in the country, and Co-Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year Kyndal Stowers could soon join that list. Much is made of autumn Saturdays in Waco, but don’t sleep on Wednesday nights in the Ferrell Center.