Baylor volleyball’s McGuyre braces for senior-less squad

Despite being a team that consists of zero seniors for the first time in head coach Ryan McGuyre’s career, Baylor volleyball is aiming to rise to the top of the Big 12 standings in 2023.

The Bears are left with the daunting task of replacing both elite production and leadership following the graduations of All-Big 12 First Team members Kara McGhee, Lauren Harrison and Mallory Talbert. The burden will fall on the shoulders of a young roster that features six true freshmen.

“I’ve never had a team with no seniors, so leadership is a big team goal this year,” McGuyre said after the team’s first fall practice. “I love the leadership growth we’ve seen in the freshmen that are now sophomores, and then we have a special freshman class here that has really increased the energy.”

The freshman class is headlined by outside hitter Kyndal Stowers, a blue-chip recruit from Denton who was named Co-Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year.

The depth chart is crowded for outside hitters, as Stowers will be joined by junior Elise McGhee, who finished the 2022 season as second in total attempts on the Bears. Trailing McGhee is sophomore opposite hitter Allie Sczech, who won gold for Team USA at the 2023 Pan American Cup. Stowers is still expected to play an early role for the Bears.

“I loved being with her in the spring, and she definitely is a big part of our team for sure,” McGhee said. “All of our freshmen are awesome. I appreciate all the effort they’re giving. They’re such a joy. They’re so fun, and every single one of them is rising to the occasion.”

With the regular season approaching, McGhee said Stowers, Sczech and redshirt sophomore Riley Simpson are outside hitters to watch.

“I’m hoping that since our team is pretty young and I’m considered one of the oldest, that I will be a go-to hitter,” McGhee said. “But I feel like we have so many of those, like Kyndal, Allie Sczech, Riley; we have so many. And I feel like everyone has the opportunity to be a go-to hitter this year.”

On the back line, junior libero and defensive specialist Lauren Briseño is again set to anchor the team after finishing sixth in the Big 12 in digs last year. Briseño earned a spot on the USA Women’s Collegiate National Team and won gold in the Pan American Cup alongside Sczech, who earned All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Big 12 Rookie Team honors as a freshman in 2022.

McGuyre praised Briseño’s leadership this summer, and added that McGhee and junior middle blocker Ava Grace Haggard have stepped up as well.

With standout blockers Kara McGhee and Mallory Talbert no longer on the squad, Haggard, redshirt sophomore middle blocker Alicia Andrew and junior middle blocker Manuela Bibinbe are expected to compete for minutes. Bibinbe is entering her first year in the green and gold after transferring from Missouri State University-West Plains.

Lastly, setter sophomore Averi Carlson is primed for a huge season after leading the Big 12 in assists as a true freshman. Carlson also finished second on the team in digs, trailing Briseño. Her success aided in her being named Big 12 Freshman of the Year. She also was able to secure All-Big 12 First Team honors.

The Bears may be light on senior experience, but they’re equipped with returners and newcomers. McGuyre said he’s preaching the same mindset in practice day after day, regardless of how young the squad is.

“We want to know one way to play, and here we’re trying to win a national championship,” McGuyre said.