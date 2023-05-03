Ryan Binkley, parent of two Baylor Bears, announces Republican run for president

By Caitlyn Meisner | Copy Editor

Ryan Binkley, a local pastor and father to two Baylor Bears, announced he is running for president as a Republican candidate, basing his candidacy off of uniting rather than dividing the American people.

In an interview with The Baylor Lariat, Ryan said he wants to engage college students throughout his campaign especially due to having college-aged children. Currently, Ryan has two children that attend Baylor, Dallas junior and senior Catherine and Benjamin.

“It has been so surreal to see my dad step out into something that has been prayed over for so long,” Catherine said via email. “To some, he is a pastor, friend, leader or peer; but to my siblings and me, he’s just Dad!”

Although Benjamin will be graduating this month, he said he will be in full support of his family and the campaign as he heads to graduate school.

“I am so excited for this campaign and my next steps coming out of Baylor,” Benjamin said. “I’m going to handle everything as best I can in full support of my dad and family.”

Catherine echoed this, and said she is looking to balance the campaign and her last year in Waco.

“I plan on supporting my family as best I can while still balancing school,” Catherine said. “I want to be present in Waco for senior year while being with my family as much as I can.”

Ryan is the President and CEO of Generational Group, a consulting business for business owners. He and his wife Ellie are also founders of Create Church, a multiethnic and multigenerational church in Richardson. In addition to Catherine and Benjamin, Ryan has three other children.

Ryan said he acknowledges the role that college-aged students play in the voting electorate, and wants to work with them.

“I really believe that young people today have such a huge compassion for people in life, but they also want to see some changes in our country that are real,” Ryan said.

Ryan said he was called to run for president by God. He said a message came through to him about seven years ago telling him that the nation is in trouble.

“Our country is in trouble … deep trouble financially and culturally,” Ryan said. “What began to be impressing to my heart more than anything is that we have got to find our true north again. Who are we as a nation? We’re really in a big crisis of faith, crisis of believing in each other.”

He said this 2024 campaign is truly about God’s answers to big problems occurring in American society today. Ryan said issues like the budget crisis, poverty, immigration and healthcare are at the forefront of his campaign.

“I see the importance of a country that’s strong financially and right now, we’re actually broken in the fact that our deficits are so strong,” Ryan said. “If we don’t fix this quickly, we’re going to be setting up my kids’ generation and my grandkids for the future in a very, very, very fragile economy.”

He also said he didn’t want to take the “career politician” route to becoming president, or start at a local or state level in government.

“I’m a business leader, I’m not looking for another job … [or] a career path like that,” Ryan said. “I think those are noble paths. … What I’m carrying is a message in my heart for our country, that it needs to turn back to God.”

Ryan said as a “unifier at heart,” he wants to bring both Democrats and Republicans to the table to converse about the nation’s biggest problems. He also said he wants to separate himself from other Republican candidates that have already announced they’ll run for president, including Former President Donald Trump.

“There are certain areas of our country that I think are the most important for us to tackle that most Republicans aren’t even talking about today,” Ryan said. “They’re almost like the ‘untouchables’ in a conversation. Trump, even when he was in office, he had the House and the Senate [and] he couldn’t secure the border.”

Ryan said through his involvement in young adult ministry, he has called young people to “abandon politics” to join him in a movement to volunteer and service in urban America.

“The vision I have is young people all across America, every college campus, young people volunteering and serving in the most difficult problem schools in our country,” Ryan said. “Changing the life of one person can change the culture of our country, and I really believe … if we volunteer, we can help them in the education crisis … and change their future.”

Ryan said he has a message he wants to send to college students.

“To believe, just believe, in the greatness of our country,” Ryan said. “It’s time for us to believe again. So many of us have lost hope just at what we can be. … Love is the answer through our differences.”

He said he believes in the U.S.’s future, but wants the rest of the nation to share in that belief.

“I believe we’ll solve our biggest problems, I believe we’re going to be a lightpost of freedom as a country … where there’s freedom of press, freedom of speech [and] freedom to pursue your dreams,” Ryan said.

Catherine said she hopes the Baylor community will keep her family in their prayers as the campaign continues.

“Regardless of political affiliation, we would love prayers,” Catherine said. “As the campaign starts, there is so much unknown for what this next year could hold.”

Benjamin echoed this, but carried on the message of his father to unite the country.

“I want to see people come together,” Benjamin said. “That is the message that Ryan Binkley is bringing of real unity. That is what loving your neighbor is; it is intentionally loving others even when you don’t fully agree.”

Ryan said the campaign will be hosting a town hall event in Dallas on May 15, and all are welcome to attend.