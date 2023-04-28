SLIDESHOW: StompFest 2023

By
Assoah Ndomo
-
Members of the African Student Association perform their StompFest routine on stage in Waco Hall Thursday. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer
  • The president of Zeta Phi Beta, the organization in charge of the event, started the show by speaking to the crowd at Waco Hall Thursday. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR