MultimediaSlideshows SLIDESHOW: StompFest 2023 By Assoah Ndomo - April 28, 2023 Facebook Twitter Members of the African Student Association perform their StompFest routine on stage in Waco Hall Thursday. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer The president of Zeta Phi Beta, the organization in charge of the event, started the show by speaking to the crowd at Waco Hall Thursday. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer The Footprintz Dance Co. team, a group of local youth, performed at Waco Hall Thursday. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer The Footprintz Dance Co. — a local youth dance studio — team performed at StompFest this year. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer The Baylor Dance Team performed their StompFest routine at Waco Hall Thursday. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer The Baylor Dance Team participated in StompFest, and performed their routine for the crowd in Waco Hall Thursday. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer The African Student Association performed their step routine at StompFest Thursday. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer Members of the African Student Association perform their StompFest routine on stage in Waco Hall Thursday. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer The African Student Association showed the crowd their dance moves during their performance at Waco Hall Thursday. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer Executive leadership for the National Pan-Hellenic Council for the “Divine 9” organizations spoke to the crowd during StompFest at Waco Hall Thursday. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer Alpha Kappa Psi sorority performed at StompFest Thursday, and smiled for the crowd as they did their routine. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer The Alpha Kappa Psi women smiling as they finished their StompFest routine Thursday. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer The women of Alpha Kappa Psi stepping during their StompFest routine Thursday at Waco Hall. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer The Alpha Kappa Psi sorority at the beginning of their performance at StompFest Thursday. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer