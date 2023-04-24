Write to legislators, your voice matters

By Shelby Peck | Staff Writer

In an age of seemingly continual shootings, court disputes and political division, my Instagram feed looks like a news outlet. While I’m grateful my peers have the freedom to discuss issues important to them and choose to exercise such rights, some of these issues go beyond an infographic.

In college we can easily feel isolated, safely contained within the “Baylor bubble.” But when incidents like the active shooter hoax occur, we are reminded of the issues plaguing our society, and we may not be as far removed as we would like to believe. When 19 innocent children lose their lives in a classroom in Uvalde, they deserve more than a ‘that’s terrible, my condolences’ remark.

If you care about a specific issue or for those underserved in our society, especially if you care enough to repost a politician on your Instagram story, you should write to your legislator. Whether about food security, gun policies, reproductive rights or the climate, you should make your voice heard, no matter your political affiliation. What you say matters.

The first step in writing your legislator is to remain politically aware enough to know just who exactly is in the Capitol lobbying on your behalf. Even if you are registered to vote in your hometown and not McLennan County, Texas representatives will still make decisions that could affect your time at Baylor, with the rapidly shifting COVID-19 policies throughout 2020 and 2021 being a prime example.

The internet has made finding your representatives an incredibly easy process. Websites such as the Texas Tribune and Texas.gov allow you to enter your address and find the entire list of those representing your area, from the governor to your senators and board of education members.

Once you know who you are writing to, you are able to write the letter. Tell them who you are, what shapes your perspective and why these issues are important to you. Stay informed on current politics and laws so you can provide them with a key takeaway, an action point you want to see accomplished in your government.

Retain a strong sense of professionalism and consider making your letter handwritten, which the American Psychological Association states is more effective. Remember these representatives are probably receiving more mail than we ever will, so remain direct and courteous. Speak kindly, considerately and openly while still remaining assertive and true to the issues for which you advocate.

Consider having those you trust review what you’ve written, whether a professor who has some sense of expertise over your topic or a friend who cares about the same issue you do.

While the government doesn’t provide one long comprehensive list of where to find your legislators’ addresses, each of the representative’s offices contain that information. Pete Sessions, the U.S. House Representative for the 17th Congressional district of Texas, has a website containing all of his contact information.

We’re susceptible to think our voice doesn’t matter, especially in a government that can be slow-moving and often conflicted. Truthfully, it’s a tremendous gift we have the freedom and opportunity to write to our legislators and make our voices heard.

No matter the issue, if there’s something you feel needs to be addressed or someone you feel needs to be represented, speak up for them. Your voice matters. You’ll never regret taking a bit of initiative to create positive change.