A&L Tunesday: April 4-12

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

As we return to campus from a hopefully restful and rejuvenating Easter break, here are some new releases to get you back in the groove. Not too sad and not too loud, these are perfect as the soundtrack to a morning Starbucks run to Moody or a walk on campus as the sun starts to peek back out again.

“Don’t Fade Away” by Beach Fossils (April 4)





“Don’t Fade Away” is full of that perfect, echoey indie-rock sound. Beach Fossils knock it out of the ball park every time, so don’t be surprised when you hear this song infesting TikTok pretty soon. Every band needs one song with lyrics about leaving a girl behind while going on tour, and of all the songs of this genre that I can think of, “Don’t Fade Away” is among the best.

“Meeting The Master” by Greta Van Fleet (April 7)





Greta Van Fleet really brings the drama with “Meeting The Master,” the first track from the band’s third studio album, “Starcatcher,” out July 21. According to the band, the song is sung from the perspective of a loyal believer in a “wise teacher.”



Is the song about a cult? Is it just spirituality? That’s yours to decide, but give the song a listen. It’s no departure from the band’s Led Zeppelin-esque style, so it’s sure to please those who are already fans of Greta Van Fleet.

“Drop Stop Roll” by Rainbow Kitten Surprise (April 10)





Don’t get me wrong, this is a really good song. It picks up the most near the end, about 3/4 of the way through. But, for the rest of the time, settle in for a chill, mellow-paced song, set to the tempo of someone walking really slowly in front of you on your way to a class you’re almost late for.



Regardless, it sounds good and the message of the song is what really makes it, as with a lot of other tracks from Rainbow Kitten Surprise. It’s not happy and it’s not sad, just sentimental.

“Always” by Daniel Caesar (April 10)





Daniel Caesar returned with his fourth album, “NEVER ENOUGH,” featuring some collaborations with favorites like Omar Apollo and Ty Dolla $ign. On “Always,” Caesar sings alone, but is nevertheless captivating with his buttery R&B vocals. It’s a sweet song, really romantic in comparison to some of the others on this album, which swing a little bit toxic or just plain sad, like “Valentina” or “Buyer’s Remorse.”



The whole album sounds great, regardless of the emotional state of the lyrics. It’s a solid hour of good music.