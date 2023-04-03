Groomsmen morning getaways to make your wedding day memorable

By Maximilian Diehl | Staff Writer

It’s the day of the wedding. Pure joy abounds, nerves and excitement are both sky high and there is a laundry list longer than Tuesday/Thursday classes, to complete. While the bride and groom are on a collision course for the altar, their paths throughout the day could not be more different.

An extremely busy morning full of the integral process of readying hair and makeup is in store for the bridal party on the day of the wedding, but for the men, those hours are mainly empty. It’s not as complicated to throw on a rental tuxedo and put gel in your hair. For those long morning hours filled with the nervous anticipation of the big ‘I do,’ it’s best for the guys to use the morning for some fun and mischief.

Gentlemen, if you’re not late to your own wedding, is it really a wedding day? The answer is a strong no. So, here are some of the best ways to spend the wedding morning.

Brunch

First of all, make a reservation well in advance for a sizable party and dedicate yourself to taking at least one picture over the course of the day. Naturally, any special occasion in Waco that calls for brunch means Magnolia Table. It’s a great place to start with the seasonal menu and vibes of the famous eatery. For a more chill experience, Cafe Cappuccino and The Olive Branch are great options in the Waco area.

And for those looking to absolutely pound some pancakes or tear into chicken and waffles, Waco Waffle Co should be the go-to. Of course, this is just prep for the most important event of the day — golf.

Golf

The choice of either 9 or 18 holes or a trip to TopGolf is best decided by time constraints and general ability of the group. It can be a great time to spend a few hours on the course, a place for competition and friendly bets. If most of the group is unable to complete nine holes in less than a couple of hours, or would be generally frustrated by the difficulty curve presented by the sport, go to TopGolf and just hack away.

Pro tip: they tell you not to do the “Happy Gilmore” run-up, but there’s no consequences if you do. As any college athlete these days would tell you, “just do it.”

Spa day

For those more inclined to a life of luxury, a trip to the spa for some rest and relaxation may be the best recipe for a successful wedding day. This one could also be coupled with some level of outdoors-iness. It’s never a bad call to get a breath of fresh air or to take care of yourself to get in a solid mentality for such an important day. Maybe that massage and scrub will give you an onstage glow or just detangle your beard. Either way, it’s a win.

Extreme cheat meals

Is there a certain meal that you just absolutely love but your spouse can’t stand? Perhaps the morning of the wedding is the right day to take advantage of a meal without their influence on it. A massive pizza, a helping of ultra spicy Thai food or maybe even a luxurious seafood meal before the young adult budgeting really has to kick in. It’s your wedding day, there is nothing wrong with blowing some cash.

After all of this, be absolutely certain that you’re within that reasonable range of 10 to 15 minutes late to your own wedding, not “bride-left-at-the-altar” level of late. She might not forgive you or any of your friends for that one.