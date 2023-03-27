A&L Tunesday: March 28

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Needing an upbeat playlist full of new music for your Diadeloso plans? Just looking for something fresh to play as it warms up outside? Whatever you’re up to this week, here is some of the best of new music to put some pep in your step.

“Boyhood” by The Japanese House (March 20)





“Boyhood” is a playful retrospective on growing out of an old relationship, what went wrong, and trying to find yourself in other people after the fact. It’s particularly resonant with the college crowd, which is always poignantly aware of its changing lives.



Not to depress you or anything, but, not to worry — “Boyhood” is actually really upbeat, so you won’t get sad if you don’t listen to the lyrics. Just block it out, you guys.

“Running Away” by Thee Sacred Souls (March 21)





Thee Sacred Souls confused my parents when they came on the radio in the car. Is it old? Is it new? The line is so blurred with this band, but if the band’s name echoing Megan Thee Stallion tells you anything, let it be this: There’s a streak of modernity mixed in with this heavily 70s soul-inspired band.



“Running Away” is a good example of that. With all music that attempts to recreate music of the past, there’s always something there to remind you that this was made by people who know what an iPhone is and have tried avocado toast.

In my house, 70s soul and disco is all that is played while there is vacuuming, sweeping or dishes being done. That being said, Thee Sacred Souls make some seriously good music that seriously make me want to clean my entire apartment.

“Yippie Ki Yay” by Hippo Campus (March 21)





There’s more from the indie rock genre this week with “Yippie Ki Yay.” Hippo Campus continues to drop banger after banger in anticipation of their newest album, “Wasteland.” I can’t wait until April 14 to listen to this album and hear more of this band’s signature sound.



I’ve always thought they had something youthful about them. Maybe it’s lead singer Jake Luppen’s voice or the bright-sounding guitars of Luppen and guitarist Nathan Stocker, but it takes me back to being 16 every time, no matter how new the music is.

“Taco Truck x VB” by Lana Del Rey (March 24)





This is the most upbeat song off of Lana Del Rey’s new album, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” It’s a mashup involving a song from one of her previous albums, “Venice B—.” The vibes here are just immaculate, and some might argue that it’s lazy songwriting to sample yourself, but personally, I think it’s unique – and I love recycling. It’s good for the planet.