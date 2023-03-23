Baylor’s longest-tenured coaches reach separate milestones in same week

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

With over 40 years of combined experience, two different Baylor head coaches hit career-win milestones in the same week. No. 20 Baylor softball’s Glenn Moore reached 1,000 victories and Joey Scrivano of women’s tennis grabbed his 500th.

“[The players are] the foundation of what we do and I’m just really thankful and grateful I’ve had so many great student-athletes over the years and I’m coaching a great team right now,” Scrivano said. “They’re a young team and everyday I’m just humbled by working with great people. At the end of the day, it’s just relationships and doing what I’m called to do which is help young people learn, grow and become the best version of themselves.”

Moore broke the 1,000 mark after a 5-0 shutout win over the University of Texas at Arlington Wednesday. He moves to No. 11 among current Division I softball coaches, and was already the winningest coach in Baylor Athletics history. His team is now 23-5 on the season, and Moore holds a 1,000-472 on the career as the squad heads into conference play this weekend.

Moore said his tenure at Baylor has been for something way bigger than a band of wins.

“It was pretty cool. A lot of big celebrations going on after the game, and obviously my name’s at the top, but there’s a lot of people responsible for those,” Moore said. “I heard from so many people, literally hundreds. Coach [Mitch] Thompson was here waiting on me when I got back, Coach [Scott] Drew, Coach Nicki [Collen] reached out. It’s a big family here at Baylor, so we’re going to share in everybody’s victories.”

In his 21st season with the Bears, Scrivano has piled in a number of accolades. He has 19 combined regular season and tournament Big 12 titles to go along with 11 total Coach of the Year awards (eight Big 12) all to his name. Entering the season, he was already in the top 25 among all NCAA women’s tennis coaches and 12th among active coaches, and he only continues to climb through the ranks.

“We all know Baylor’s a special place and I’ve been so fortunate to coach here and to be able to do it for this many years,” Scrivano said. “Ultimately, what makes Baylor special is the people and I’ve just worked with some really, really incredible people. And like I said the student-athletes first and foremost — I mean, I’ve never hit a tennis ball that’s contributed to winning any of these matches.”

Moore and Scrivano have taken their accomplishments in stride, as they still have seasons to finish. Both will continue their paths to pantheons on Friday, Moore with a three-game slate against No. 2 Oklahoma State University and Scrivano with a conference contest against West Virginia University.

Softball will be traveling to Stillwater, Okla., and women’s tennis will be competing on its home court at the Hurd Tennis Center, both starting at 6 p.m.