No. 20 Baylor softball blanks UT Arlington, 5-0, for Glenn Moore’s 1,000th win

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

No. 20 Baylor softball’s head coach Glenn Moore led his team to a win for the 1,000th time on Wednesday, as the Bears shut out the University of Texas at Arlington, 5-0, at Allan Saxe Field in Arlington.

Moore, who’s now in his 26th season as a head coach and in his 23rd at Baylor, pushed his win total to 1,000-472 (861-430 with the Bears). Moore is the winningest coach in Baylor Athletics history and now ranks 11th among active Division I head softball coaches to have hit the milestone.

“Although I’m blessed to be the representative of the many responsible for 1,000 wins in my career, the important victories have been in the athletes, staff and campers who have been led to Jesus Christ through this program,” Moore said. “In the end, nothing else matters.”

Baylor’s (23-5) pitching staff blanked the Mavericks (11-14) in the midweek tilt, and sophomore first baseman Shaylon Govan continued her dominant year with an RBI knock. Due to injuries within the Bears’ bullpen, Govan moved into the circle for the first time this season.

The Katy native threw the final two innings in the complete-game shutout, dismissing one single with two strikeouts. Before Wednesday, Govan hadn’t pitched since 2021 in her days with Stephen F. Austin State University. While a Ladyjack, she worked in six games with three starts as the only pitching performances of her collegiate career.

A leading contender for national player of the year, Govan has hit .420 (29-for-69) with four doubles, seven home runs and 35 RBI this season, also drawing 21 walks and only striking nine times.

Baylor plated three runs in the first inning, adding solo tallies in the fourth and sixth innings. The Bears have also extended their win streak to five straight, which includes a series sweep over the University of Houston last weekend.

UT Arlington came into the contest with wins over No. 16 University of Kentucky and Texas Tech University. The Mavs’ sophomore right-handed pitcher Jessica Adams (6-7) took the loss after giving up five runs in six innings of work. Baylor has now shutout UT Arlington for the second time this season, with the Bears blanking the Mavericks 8-0 on Feb. 28 at Getterman Stadium.

Junior outfielder McKenzie Wilson and sophomore infielder Amber Toven were on the corners in the top of the first via an error. Wilson and Toven then executed a double steal that saw Wilson score the opening run of the game. Govan stepped into the box and crushed an RBI single into left-center field and was then pinch run. The runner advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and junior utility Emily Hott brought home the third run of the game with an RBI groundout.

Junior outfielder Ana Watson doubled with one out in the fourth inning and scurried to third on a passed ball. Senior outfielder Josie Bower then grounded out up the middle of the diamond to give Baylor a 4-0 lead.

Junior catcher Sydney Collazos singled into center field, and her pinch runner snuck to second on another passed ball. Hott then stepped up and doubled down the right-field line to plate the final run of the game.

Freshman right-handed pitcher RyLee Crandall and Govan worked in tandem in the two-hit shutout, as they only allowed a pair of singles. Crandall (7-2) won with five one-hit innings, walking one and striking out five. Govan took over in the sixth with the team up four, and she only surrendered a single with two strikeouts.

“A well-played game and especially well pitched by RyLee Crandall and also Shaylon Govan in relief,” Moore said. “The first inning was big with a 3-spot setting the tone for [the] whole game.”

Collectively, the Bears put together seven hits from seven different batters. Hott had 2 RBI while Govan and Bower had one apiece. Wilson, Toven, Collazos, Watson and sophomore infielder Presleigh Pilon each recorded hits.

Baylor now heads into its first conference series of the season, as it travels to Stillwater, Okla., for a three-game set with No. 2 Oklahoma State University.

The first game is set for 6 p.m. on Friday at Cowgirl Stadium. The final two games, which are scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 12 p.m., will be broadcast on ESPN+.