What to Do in Waco: March 17 – 23

8th Street Market | March 17 – 18 | 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 407 S 8th St. | Enjoy a wide variety of vendors, from ironworking to artisan donuts.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | March 18 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Carden International Circus | March 17 – 19 | Times vary per day | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd | $25 tickets | Acrobats, elephants, clowns and more come to Waco with the Carden International Circus.

Husbands | March 19 | 8 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S 8th St. | $15 in advance, $18 at the door | Husbands brings an indie, surf rock sound to campus’ most iconic coffee shop.

The Grey Havens’ Zion Caravan Tour | March 22 | 8 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S 8th St. | $25 in advance, $35 at the door | The Grey Havens, Antoine Bradford, LOVKN and John Mark Pantana will hit the stage with original songs.

Cardboard Craze | until April 2 | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive | Tickets free for Baylor students | The Mayborn dives into the science of recycling and trash as it invites people of all ages to build cardboard cities, forts, mazes and more.