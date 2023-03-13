A&L Tunes-day: March 14

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

This week, we’re returning to campus from a much-needed spring break. A lot has happened in entertainment over the break, from “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” sweeping at the Oscars, to new music from old favorites and some rising stars. Let’s dive in to some of the best new tracks to keep you powered up for the rest of the semester.

“To Love” by Suki Waterhouse (March 3)





Suki Waterhouse’s voice sounds like the spotlight on a rickety stage in a smoky bar here, and on all her songs. She delivers melodrama and flair like nobody else, and she’s showcasing her talent recently on Amazon Prime’s new series “Daisy Jones & The Six,” playing a member of a fictional ‘70s band.

“To Love” dropped on the same day as the soundtrack to the series, a full-length album called “Aurora,” actually listed under the artist Daisy Jones & The Six. It’s a bold move to release a single on the same day as a hotly-anticipated album, but Suki Waterhouse pulled it off.

“Keith Whitley” by Morgan Wallen (March 3)





Every girl you know posted this album over spring break on her Instagram story. And it was for a good reason, for the most part. I’d say about half of this whopping 36-song record is worth your time. “Keith Whitley” is part of that good half, an homage to one of country music’s beloved ‘80s stars.

Despite that background knowledge, this song is accessible for those who don’t consider country to be among their favorite genres. Not too pop-sounding, not too western, “Keith Whitley” is in that sweet spot of Morgan Wallen songs.

“Lucky” by Megan Moroney (March 10)





“Enough with the country,” you might be saying. Unfortunately, that won’t be happening anytime soon. There’s a load of good music coming out of Nashville lately, and it’s about time for a rising star like Megan Moroney to hit the scene.

“Lucky” is a really fun song, perfect for getting ready to go out and get into some shenanigans.

“River” by Miley Cyrus (March 3)





On what is an otherwise pretty mediocre new album, “River” has a catchy rhythm and groovy feel. This is such a fun track, and it really stands out amongst the rest of “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley’s eight studio album. It’s a dance track, picking up the pace after some pretty vocal-heavy breakup songs.