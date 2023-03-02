Baylor track and field’s Matthew Moorer stays ‘in the moment’ ahead of nationals

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

After winning a Big 12 individual title, graduate student sprinter Matthew Moorer said he was glad to see his work pay off.

“It feels amazing, all the things that I’ve been working for since my freshman year kind of finally came to fruition,” Moorer said. “I always said I wanted to be a Big 12 champ. I always wanted to be great, but to really be in this moment, it’s been amazing. I’ve just been feeling grateful ever since.”

In an event that he might not have even run, Moorer ran a 45.66 in the men’s 400-meter dash — which was his personal best — and earned him his first individual title in a Big 12 championship meet. He also placed second with the 4×400-meter group with a program record time of 3:02.89.

“It’s kind of sinking in, I’m still in the moment right now,” Moorer said. “I’m focused on nationals, try to get All-American and get to the finals and then just compete. It’s happened and it’s cool, but then there’s another level up that I have to achieve and I’m set on it now.”

Head coach Michael Ford said Moorer has always been a strong runner, but he’s starting to really hit his stride and continues to grow everyday.

“Matt is very talented and has really good speed, but he’s just starting to hit his niche,” Ford said. “As a coach it was rewarding because I know the work he’s put in. Mentally he was ready to go into the meet and had a great meet.”

Up next, Moorer gets another challenge at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on March 10 and 11. The University of New Mexico will be hosting the event at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, N.M.