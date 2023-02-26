Baylor track and field takes home two Big 12 championships

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

Baylor track and field took home two Big 12 championships and multiple All-Big 12 honors at the 2023 Big 12 Indoor Championship meet.

“I am super proud of both the men and women today,” head coach Michael Ford said. “The men had their highest point total in a couple years and the ladies fought hard for every point. I am super proud of the ladies’ 4×400 and Matthew [Moorer], we wanted to double him up and it paid off.

“There were a lot of highlights today between the track and field events, but the men’s sweep of the 400 was special to me. I am looking forward to seeing who makes nationals in the next week and am ready to compete there. Overall, I am very happy with this crew and ready to, hopefully, have a good representation at NCAAs in two weeks.”

Sprinters junior Kavia Francis, sophomore Imaobong Uko, senior Mariah Ayers and junior Lily Williams came away with Baylor’s third-straight championship in the women’s 4×400-meter relay. This came along with their season-best time of 3:33.28.

The men performed well in the 400-meter races, finishing well in the 400 and in the 4×400. Graduate student sprinter Matthew Moorer won the Big 12 championship in the men’s 400, running a 45.66 on his way to his first individual title. Senior sprinter Hasani Barr and sophomore hurdler Nathaniel Ezekiel finished right behind for silver and bronze with times of 45.71 and 45.77, respectively.

As a group, those three and junior sprinter Dillon Bedell put on a show in the men’s 4×400, placing second with a time of 3:02.89, good enough to take over as the program’s best.

Graduate student thrower Cole Hardan once again set a new personal best in the shot put. On Hardan’s third attempt, he threw for 61-8 ½, to finish fifth. Redshirt freshman thrower Makayla Long also recorded a personal best on a throw of 52-5 ½, placing her fourth.

Up next, the Bears wait on seeding for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships to be revealed. Athletes selected will compete on March 10-11 in the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, N.M.