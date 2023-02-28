Don’t feel obligated to travel for spring break

By Nick Cook | Web Editor

Every year, the same question pops up: Where are you going for spring break? The answers usually consist of going to some beach or a National Park for a hike.

Do we answer like this because we are expected to go somewhere and feel ashamed for not going anywhere?

Well, if you are like me and can’t afford to go somewhere, stay in Waco. Believe it or not, it can be fun. Over spring break, there is lots to do and even if you don’t want to do any of that, stay home, sleep in and watch some new shows.

College can be stressful and these extended breaks are a great way to finally be able to relieve some of that stress. You can finally sleep in and not worry about getting homework done.

Spend your first days of break sleeping and just laying in bed. It’s OK to not want to do anything and be able to not go anywhere. Staying in Waco, you can go to those Baylor games you never thought you had time for. You can explore Waco or go on a hike at Cameron Park. Stay in your room and play video games or just sleep all day.

For me, I’m going to spend all day on March 4 supporting Baylor Athletics, from the men’s and women’s basketball games to baseball and softball. It is a long day with a lot of games to watch.

Even if sports aren’t your thing, it is also a fun time and great atmosphere no matter which game you go to. The next day I’m going back to Getterman and Baylor Ballpark to support softball and baseball and then ending the day watching tennis. The rest of the break, I am relaxing, cleaning my apartment, and sleeping.

So no matter what you do over break, the most important thing to remember is to have fun and destress. If you don’t have any plans, join me at the games, explore Waco or just have fun doing nothing.