Lone Star sightseeing: Road trips worth your time this spring break

By Max Diehl | Staff Writer

Texas is a wonderful, wild and wide state that all Baylor students call home to some degree. Whether you’re just here for school or are a lifelong resident, there is something to discover on this list.

Natural Bridge Caverns and Safari

With two distinct parks next door to each other near San Antonio, one day can turn into an adventure of both cave exploration and wild experiences with exotic animals. The caverns are a grand adventure into a prehistoric cave system with massive rock features, floor to ceiling stalactites and stalagmites and a stunning moment where they shut off the lights to leave the tour group in true darkness.

To call the other a safari is no exaggeration: gazelles, zebras and giraffes alike will all come right up to your car looking for a snack. The ostriches are not your friends.

Hamilton Pool

This Austin icon will inspire awe. While there isn’t much to do apart from the hike, packing a lunch and taking in the scenery makes for a good day.

One suggestion: go in blind. Pictures just don’t do it justice, and you won’t believe your eyes when you’re really there.

Blue Hole Wimberly

Cold water, mangrove trees, a whole lot of shade and a diving board make this spot close to Austin great for a cool dip as the heat returns. Bring a towel and be sure to pack lunch to make the most of your trip to this adorable little town with a vintage Texas feel.

Inks Lake

Inks Lake is another great swimming spot, boasting miles of hiking trails through multiple unique terrain types and some cliff jumping as well. This is right in the heart of a lot of great parks, so if you decide to spend a day at Inks, check out the other state parks right next door.

Enchanted Rock

The pink granite Monadnock mountain boasts one of the most novel experiences in the state. With great views from the top, a naturally beautiful area and cave systems hidden away on the back of the rock itself, there is more than enough at Enchanted Rock to entertain for a whole day. Be sure to make a reservation before heading out.

Krause Springs

Texas has a lot of biodiversity in terms of climate and geography, from mountains and deserts out west, forests and gulf plains in the east and the beautiful hill country in between. Krause Springs is a little island of inexplicable tropical vibes right in the midst of the Hill Country. Bring a towel, a packed lunch and a chair to enjoy a whole day of sunbathing, swimming and natural beauty.

Buffalo Bayou

Located just outside of downtown Houston, Buffalo Bayou offers a 20-mile trail to run, walk or bike alongside the waterway. This 160-acre green space is newly-enhanced and includes lawns with beautiful views of the city, a skate park, scenic gardens, dog parks, public art and a place to paddle down the bayou. If you love spending time outdoors but can’t bring yourself to leave the city, this is the perfect spot to place your picnic blanket.

Memorial Park

Another newly enhanced city spot, Memorial Park is Houston’s largest urban park. It is home to nine park areas including the city’s newest land-bridges, the arboretum, a gold course, a bird sanctuary, an archery range and a sports complex. There are 11 multi-use trails, a playground, a pool and plenty of picnic spots.

Lake Livingston State Park

If you’re an avid fisher, look no further: this Texas spot is known for its white bass population. Lake Livingston is an hour north of the Houston city limits and a charming spot for biking, hiking, swimming, fishing, boating, and camping. If you love being surrounded by nature, you’ll have endless activities to choose from.

Galveston Island

Moody Gardens Hotel is the place to start, with great exhibits and rotating seasonal activities around the campus. While Galveston beaches aren’t pristine or scenic, they’re a great escape from the heat. The further one goes down the island, the better the beaches are in terms of crowds and water clarity. San Luis Pass is a great spot to let the waves wash you into relaxation.