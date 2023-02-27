Think before you post: Don’t let social media steal spring break

By Ana Ruiz Brictson | News Editor

The eve of spring break calls for a reminder: Be careful what you post on social media when you’re on vacation. If you are planning on going on a trip with friends and you’re not sure what’s going to happen, I recommend you forget about your phone and live in the moment. Not everyone on social media has to know what you are up to during your break, and not everyone should know.

Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook or whatever platform you prefer are almost impossible to avoid when you want to know what other people are doing over break, but they will lead to no good.

Remember, when you post something on social media, it’s permanent. Think twice about what you are going to upload.

I understand social media is a gadget that allows us to inform others about what we’re up to, but know that “college student” and “spring break” don’t mix well, especially in the eyes of those who aren’t in college.

If you are a junior or a senior, think twice about what you are uploading throughout this eventful week, as it can reach potential employers as well as younger students for whom you are a role model. Although your platforms don’t necessarily represent who you are as an individual, they speak highly of your judgment regarding what you believe belongs or doesn’t belong on the internet.

Use this time off to take a break from social media. After experiencing a lot of stress from midterms and feeling heavy pressure from these last few weeks, it’s important to rest and relax.

According to the Pew Research Center, social media can spark stress in multiple ways, such as having a large network and “feeling jealous of their well-documented and well-appointed lives.”

Instead of being locked into your phone throughout the week, I recommend you look for new things to try or do an activity you don’t regularly get to do while you’re at school.

Try making new recipes, or start a new book. If you’re traveling to any exotic places, just walk around, ride a bike or catch up on the sleep you missed.

Whatever you choose to do, make sure it doesn’t involve posting something on the internet that could haunt you forever.