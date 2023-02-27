Phi Kappa Chi heads back to camp to serve Christ

By Kassidy Tsikitas | Staff Writer

Phi Kappa Chi will be hitting the road with 38 members for their spring break mission trip at Camp Living Stones in Englewood, Tenn.

For over 20 years, members of Phi Kappa Chi — a fraternity founded on serving others — have volunteered at the Christian outdoor adventure youth camp. Last spring break, they rebuilt bathrooms for the campers.

“Through community service, Christian fellowship and physical and academic discipline, the fraternity will strive to maintain encouragement and comfort while urging our brothers to live lives worthy of God,” Phi Kappa Chi’s Connect page reads.

San Diego junior and Phi Kappa Chi service chair Chris Navarro said the mission trip not only benefits Camp Living Stones but also helps form strong bonds between them and members of Phi Kappa Chi.

“There is definitely a side that is more a moral development but also more developmental life skills that you learn from here,” Navarro said.

Navarro said he wants to see every member grow during the mission trip.

“I hope the guys can see the importance of service within building our moral character,” Navarro said. “There is lots of fun within service that is hard to find in material things. We were made to serve others.”

The Phi Kappa Chi mission trip aims to improve specific parts of the camp, but Navarro said it is much more than that and helps members learn to be present in the moment.

Huntington junior Reese Modisette said those who are going on the trip are excited to serve in whatever way they can and will help the camp to the best of their abilities. He also said there are more levels to it than just committing an act of service.

“We get to follow in the footsteps of our brothers and hear stories about how we have been able to provide for the camp,” Modisette said. “On a spiritual level, we get to give back to someone in the world, and as Christians, we are called to serve.”

Modisette said the brotherly bond improves over the course of week. He said members, especially the newest ones, take time to get to know each other on the trip.

“One thing we do that is impactful are worship nights and have brothers tell testimonies,” Modisette said. “We get to push each other to develop our relationships with the Lord better.”

Modisette said the mission trip is a way for members to escape their phones and everyday distractions and focus on the impact that the fraternity is leaving on the camp.

“It allows God a larger space in our lives and helps us focus on what he is doing for us around the world,” Modisette said.