Baylor goes global with mission trips

By Charlie Wailes | Reporter

Go Global, a program in the Department of Missions and Public Life, offers over 40 different mission trip opportunities in more than 20 locations. The one- to two-week experiences offer students the opportunity to assist communities in locations ranging from Texas to the other side of the globe.

Sarah Nelson, assistant director for Baylor Missions, said she hopes Go Global offers students the chance to make a difference in the world.

“Baylor Missions strives to shape Baylor’s faithful engagement with Waco and the world by creating intentional opportunities to integrate faith, learning and practice within a broad Christian worldview,” Nelson said. “By planning discipline-specific opportunities, students can reflect on how God might use the knowledge and skills they gain here at Baylor to make a difference in the world.”

While Go Global is branching out into new locations this year, Nelson said they have a strong belief in long-term commitment to their existing locations. This year, students will travel to places like Ghana, India, Zambia, Costa Rica, Kenya, the Dominican Republic, Amsterdam and Belize, as well as domestic locations in Arlington, the Rio Grande Valley and Utah.

“Many of our locations are not new, as we believe in the value of long-term commitments with global partners that are working in their communities,” Nelson said. “We commit for three to five years with partners to help address particular issues or projects they are doing. Many of our trips are returning for the first time since COVID to previously established partners to rebuild relationships.”

Nelson said new locations Go Global will be serving in this year include Costa Rica and Brazil.

According to the Go Global web page, the trips are aimed to help students practice their skills in a mission setting, but Nelson said she hopes that isn’t the only thing Baylor students get out of the experiences.

“I hope that students find a passion to serve in their vocational calling or area of giftedness,” Nelson said. “I also hope they realize all the opportunities that exist for what they are wanting to do and also how they can do it in a way that loves their neighbor well and makes a difference in the world.”

Students can apply for mission trips at www.baylor.edu/missions or check out the Global Teams web page for more information.

South Korea graduate student Seungwon Cho said he traveled to Kenya on a mission trip for Go Global.

“The places we visited were Nairobi, Nakuru, Marigat, Komolion, Masai Mara and Kaijado,” Cho said. “It was very different from the places where I grew up. The people who I met during the trip were the nicest people I’ve ever met. They did not seem stressed with life, and they were satisfied and thankful for the things in their lives. The weather in Kenya was amazing, and the food was delicious and different from the food that I usually eat.”

Cho said he has always wanted to find a way to broaden his perspective on life.

“I have always wanted to serve in a different country to broaden my perspective on how I see my life,” Cho said. “It was easy, in my eyes, for me to choose to go and not miss an amazing opportunity in getting to know people who are on a different continent.”

While Cho said the entire experience was eye-opening, he said one thing in particular stood out to him.

“I was moved by the children that we visited during the trip,” Cho said. “I saw the need for medical missionaries in these areas. What made me move even more was the fact that even in a situation where the children are in need of physical and medical assistance, they were happy. The smiles on their faces were the most beautiful smiles I have ever seen in my life.”