A&L Desk Recs: Our February music favorites

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

“Sweet Disposition” by The Temper Trap

My music taste in a nutshell: U2 wannabe’s. “Sweet Disposition” is the best of this totally made-up genre. As much as I love songs with incredible lyrics, I also love songs that have lyrics rendered unintelligible by the singer. This song has it all, making it perfect for an energizing drive to campus in the morning.

“Better Than I Know Myself” by Del Water Gap

I started casually adding songs by Del Water Gap to my playlists after he played on campus last spring at Delta Night Live. His music has a special indie pop sound that I just haven’t found anywhere else. It’s comparable to bands like COIN or lauv, so if you’re a fan of that sound, you’ll like Del Water Gap.

“Dear Reader” by Taylor Swift

I still stand by my judgment that “Midnights” is not Taylor Swift’s best album. But boy, do those “3 a.m.” tracks hit different. “Dear Reader” has this inescapable, atmospheric pull that I just love. Her lyricism and taste are really apparent in this song, too. I love how she gives her advice and then tells the listener that it isn’t worth taking. She really is a “Mastermind” (pun intended).

Olivia Turner | Arts and Life Writer

“Apple Pie” by Lizzy McAlpine

My February playlists have been full of chill songs and artists, so if you like your music mellow, maybe you’ll enjoy these songs. One artist who embodies all that and more is Lizzy McAlpine. Her song “Apple Pie” has me hitting the repeat button. There’s just something so soothing about the sound of her voice accompanied by her guitar in this gripping declaration of love.

“Joanie” by Clairo

The next one has to be “Joanie” by Clairo, my personal favorite. This one’s instrumental, but Clairo really knows how to tell a story through sound. She composed this song about her beloved dog Joanie, using playful piano melodies and angelic harmonies throughout. Give it a listen; it really does sound like a theme song for a puppy!

“Forever & Always” by Zeph

Lastly, there’s “Forever & Always” by Zeph, a lesser known yet lovely artist. I heard this song for the first time years ago and still listen to it now, and it may stick with you too. Here, she sings to the listener of an idea of classic, lasting love with acoustic strumming. I do adore a good love song, especially during love month.