Tri-Delta to host annual Delta Night Live fundraiser benefiting St. Jude’s

By Rachel Royster | News Editor

This week, Delta Delta Delta announced Del Water Gap as the headliner for its fundraising event, Delta Night Live, which will be at 7:30 p.m. on April 23 at South Plaza.

The sorority raises funds through tabling, ticket and merchandise sales, profit shares and a letter-writing campaign, with all proceeds going directly to its philanthropy, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Shavano Park junior and Delta Night Live chair Sarah Allen said planning the event to fundraise for the hospital is a surreal experience because of St. Jude’s unique mission to entirely fund each patient’s medical bill and housing costs.

“No family has to pay a bill when their child is battling cancer, which I think is just so impactful,” Allen said. “And it’s so important because it’s the last thing these families want to worry about.”

Allen said St. Jude’s holds a special place in the Baylor chapter of Delta Delta Delta due to a member who personally benefited from the aid St. Jude’s gives to its patients.

Tulsa, Okla., junior Elise Martin was diagnosed with a rare form of anemia when she was a junior in high school.

“Over the next two years, I was treated by the kindest nurses and doctors I have ever met,” Martin said. “On top of that, they are incredibly smart, giving me a treatment plan the second I stepped in the door. My character has truly been shaped by my interactions with everyone at St. Jude’s, and I aspire to look more like them. Despite seeing kids in unthinkable circumstances, their joy is something I will never forget.”

Allen said knowing Martin’s story has been a big motivation for their chapter to raise as much money as possible. Last year, they raised $21,000, and all the proceeds went straight to St. Jude’s.

“Knowing Elise is a great reminder of, ‘OK, this does exist, and it’s a real thing,’” Allen said. “But through St. Jude’s, people are able to find these cures, and lives are truly changed. We want to help the best way we can, and it’s been a great opportunity to serve.”

Martin said the passion of each person in her sorority has made her feel especially at home, and Delta Night Live captures the joy and dedication she’s experienced at St. Jude’s.

“Delta Night Live allows Baylor students to come together for a philanthropy event that connects us as a Baylor community,” Martin said. “There is such a big appeal to attend Delta Night Live because you can attend such a fun concert with tons of other people who have a common goal to give back and have fun at the same time. On top of that, the band also has the same mindset; they know this benefits St. Jude’s and are extremely happy and thrilled to participate, which shows when they’re on stage.”

Houston senior and Delta Night Live committee member Kaitlyn White said a lot of the funds for cancer research have been diverted due to the pandemic, which makes Delta Night Live even more important for the cause.

Anyone interested can purchase tickets at baylor.edu/tickets or go to a Delta Delta Delta table from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this week or the week of April 19 in front of Penland Residence Hall, in front of Memorial Residence Hall, on Fountain Mall or inside the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation. They can also follow the event Instagram @delta.night.live for more information and updates.

“The atmosphere is special at Delta Night Live,” White said. “There’s going to be different food trucks and vendors, which will be so fun to grab a bite to eat before going to watch the performance [at South Plaza]. It really is a fun outdoor concert that you won’t want to miss.”