What to Do in Waco: Feb. 10 – 15

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

How I Got Over | Feb. 9 – 11 | Waco Civic Theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $25 tickets | Waco Civic Theater presents the music of Mahalia Jackson, legendary gospel singer.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Feb. 11 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Black History Month Walk | Feb. 11 | 10 a.m. | McLennan County Courthouse, 501 Washington Ave. | Join Baylor professors Adrienne Cain and Stephen Sloan of the Department of Oral History for an exploration of Black history in Downtown Waco.

Prickly for You! A Western Valentine | Feb. 11 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail | Visitors can make Western-inspired Valentine’s Day crafts to celebrate the holiday.

African American Foodways Project Seminars | Feb. 11 | 2 p.m. | East Waco Library, 901 Elm Street | Attendees will learn more about traditional Creole dishes, hear from speakers and participate in a tasting.

Dr. Pepper Paranormal Experience | Feb. 14 | 7 p.m. | Dr. Pepper Museum, 300 S 5th Street | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr. Pepper Museum, where some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunting this Waco landmark.

Art a la Carte | until March 11 | Art Center Waco, 701 S 8th Street | This collective art exhibition features works of a wide range of variety from 17 Central Texas artists.