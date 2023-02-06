Asian Student Association to ring in Lunar New Year Friday

By Tyler White | Reporter

The Baylor Asian Students Association (ASA) will hold its Lunar New Year event on Feb. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Barfield Drawing Room at the Bill Daniel Student Center. The event will have all kinds of food, performances, games and booths to celebrate the holiday.

Hong Kong sophomore Taylor Chung, secretary of ASA, said the importance of this event is to represent and share Asian heritage with the entire Baylor community. Chung said it’s important to allow students to understand and learn about this culture in a familiar environment.

Chung said he wants this Lunar New Year event to be an opportunity for people to come together as a Baylor family.

“Families come from everywhere in the world,” Chung said. “We’ve got people from everywhere and we just want to bring people together.”

Laredo sophomore Emrys Benavides, external vice president of ASA, said this event is an opportunity for other student organizations like the Japanese and Chinese Student Associations to be included in the celebration. Benavides said it is also a way for students to come out and support local Asian companies at the event.

“Those are all great opportunities to be able to expose the other Baylor students to all these other [organizations] and really give them a chance to shine,” Benavides said.

Los Angeles junior and internal vice president of ASA, Brandon Tran, said it is an opportunity to go out and meet new people. In a time when students sometimes don’t go out and try to meet others, Tran said this event gives them a reason to do so.

“A lot of us have very different backgrounds and we all want to share our stories,” Tran said. “Come and hear the stories of your peers.”

Tran said Lunar New Year celebrations in the past, despite being a bit chaotic, have always brought out large numbers of people. He said it’s a great time to have fun on campus while also being able to learn about other cultures.

“We want to show what lies beyond borders,” Tran said. “We want to bring that back here, and we also want to get people involved with it so that they’ll understand it, too.”