January scaries: Avoid breaking bank on presents, give letters

By Lily Nussbaum | Social Media Editor

As we exit the holiday season, there is one thing that hurts more than anything else: my bank account. And what’s my solution? Hand-written letters and cards.

I love gift giving. In fact, whenever I purchase a gift, I find it hard to keep it a secret. I immediately want to give the item and see the joy someone feels when they open a present.

While this is a special moment, the cost of multiple gifts can add up. According to a Deloitte holiday study, Americans are expected to spend an average of about $1,455 per individual.

There is inherent pressure during holidays and birthdays to deliver the perfect gift to those we love, and often people equate the ideal gift to high cost.

Many, including myself, will gladly swipe their card without considering the cost because it’s the “perfect gift.” But as an article from The New York Times points out, the success of a gift is less dependent on the cost and more on the context or meaning.

When people receive a gift, they want to feel like their loved ones have paid attention to them. Gifts like a new mug or candle can accomplish this, but the best option is a handwritten note or card.

A handwritten note is personal, unexpected and heartfelt. When someone writes one, the receiver knows the sender took the time to sit down, think and write sincerely about their relationship.

I’ve noticed, too, people are more willing to write words they don’t say. For example, one of my friends refuses to say “I love you,” but in a letter she wrote me for a birthday, the phrase was in one of the first sentences.

Letters can also last a lifetime. When we cleared out my grandmother’s home back in October, she had a box under her bed filled with correspondence she shared between friends and her husband.

Even though letter writing was more common during her lifetime, it was beautiful to see how much written words from her loved ones meant to her. Personally, I keep every letter I receive because I never know when I’ll need a pick-me-up.

Finally, written letters and cards are accessible. All one truly needs is a pen and paper. They don’t even need an envelope. If someone wants to spice it up and spend a little money, they can by buying fun gift cards, but at the end of the day, all that matters is the words.