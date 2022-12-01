Waco PD searching for two men in car, firearm theft ring near Baylor

By Caitlyn Meisner | Staff Writer

The Waco Police Department said that for the past six months, men have been targeting unlocked vehicles in small and congested parking lots like apartment complexes and hotels near Baylor, Robinson and Falls County.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Patrick Lucas in connection with vehicle and firearm thefts. Additionally, 19-year-old Paul Williams III is considered to be a person of interest in the case; his status may change as the investigation develops, since an arrest warrant for him has not yet been issued.

Waco PD said Lucas has worked with individuals who have already been arrested. These individuals include 20-year-olds Elijah Watson and Quincy White, 19-year-olds Jordan King and Daquarian McDowell and 18-year-old Stephon Lucas.

Some of the items stolen include personal belongings, firearms, keys and the vehicles themselves. Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there may have been as many as 50 vehicles burglarized in the last six months.

Shipley said in every one of these incidents, the vehicle was left unlocked, and there was no sign of forced entry.

Shipley said car thefts and burglaries have increased all over Waco, but the main hotspots are in the areas near campus. She implored residents to ensure they lock their vehicles and remove all valuables before walking away from their car.

Waco PD urges the community to contact them at 254-750-7500 if anyone has information regarding Patrick Lucas’ whereabouts.

Waco PD also urged people to never leave their vehicles unlocked, to take their valuables with them and to never leave firearms unattended in their vehicles.