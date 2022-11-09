Abbott sweeps Texas, maintains conservative control

By Caitlyn Meisner | Staff Writer

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott was reelected for his third term in office Tuesday night, defeating Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke, who had visited more than 15 campuses on his college campaign tour.

Abbott won the state of Texas with a 55.8% majority with an estimated 85% of the votes counted, according to the Texas Tribune. O’Rourke gained 43% of the vote.

Abbott claimed around 65.2% of McLennan County. This comes after his Nov. 3 event at George’s.

The incumbent captured several counties in a major lead over his opponents. Some of these counties include Dallam, Sherman, Lipscomb, Coleman, Gaines, Coke, Borden, Throckmorton, Stephens and Shackelford.

O’Rourke won over some counties across the state, mainly in urban centers. These counties include El Paso, Dallas, Bexar, Fort Bend, Travis, Harris, Brooks and Zavala.

In border counties, O’Rourke has held a lead over Abbott, especially in El Paso and Hidalgo.

Abbott focused his campaign on the border crisis, inflation, oil and gas production and education. At his campaign event in Waco, he spoke on these issues to his constituents.

“Our economy is so strong because Texas ranks No. 1 in the country for oil and gas production,” Abbott said.

The reelected governor also said in his campaign event that a lot was at stake during this midterm election.

“Whether it be border security, your jobs, your taxes, your safety or maybe something more important than that — especially here in Waco, your values are on the line this election,” Abbott said. “And you know what? We’re going to fight for your values.”

On his website, Abbott stated that during his upcoming term, he wants to continue building on his initiative, the Bicentennial Blueprint: Framing Our Future. This initiative includes property tax reform, preventing crime and punishing criminals, helping veterans and intervening in human trafficking and gangs.