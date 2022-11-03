Greg Abbott rounds up McLennan County to vote conservative

By Caitlyn Meisner | Staff Writer

Gov. Greg Abbott held an event at 9 a.m. Thursday at George’s Restaurant in Waco to talk directly to voters in McLennan County, urging them to vote conservative on Election Day.

Abbott spoke to a crowd of about 350 people. There were no protesters present, and there were only a handful of Baylor students in attendance. This was one of his several stops this week as the campaign comes to a close; yesterday, he visited Texarkana, Harris County and Beaumont.

It was an overcast morning with a slight chance of rain, but that didn’t stop any of the attendees. They said there was a line to get in starting at 8 a.m., and many of them said they got to the venue early knowing it was going to get busy.

Refreshments were provided to all. The campaign and restaurant handed out breakfast sandwiches and served tea, water and coffee.

The environment was bustling with conversation as Republican politicians caught up with one another, attendees waited for Abbott to speak and press tried to get the perfect shot.

Among the politicians in attendance were Charles “Doc” Anderson, Texas state representative for District 56, and Pete Sessions, U.S. representative for District 17.

Sessions said it was important to show up to the event as a Republican leader.

“This is a packed house, [and] we are here to support not only Gov. Abbott but the entire Republican team,” Sessions said. “The team we have sees the same threat against not just the country but against the state of Texas and here in McLennan County.”

Anderson said he came to the event in support of Abbott and maintaining conservative control.

“We came out here to support our current governor and our future governor,” Anderson said. “We very much appreciate what he’s been doing for the state, which are very important and will be important down the road for our state.”

Although the event was scheduled to start at 9 a.m., the speeches began 40 minutes later than expected.

The first to speak was Angela Orr, the Republican candidate for Texas House District 13.

“Like many of you, I have already cast my ballot, and I was thrilled to vote the best governor in the 50 United States of America: Gov. Greg Abbott,” Orr said.

Anderson spoke next, followed by Brian Birdwell, Texas state senator for District 22.

“Joe Biden’s in the White House — I can’t change that,” Birdwell said. “The Texans need to do their job to make sure we have election integrity. We’re still pro-life. We love this country, and we love the people of this nation and the people of our state. Being able to decide what’s best for yourself to protect you from government is why conservatives are elected to the office.”

Abbott appeared at 9:40 a.m., and the crowd erupted into cheers.

“This is a crowd,” Abbott said. “The only bigger crowd than this is to go see the Baylor Bears.”

At the beginning of his speech, Abbott said it will be “incredibly easy” to win the position on Nov. 8.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to show the contrast between what the conservative principles that we’ve enacted in Austin versus what the radical leftist agenda will do,” Abbott said. “We are not going to allow [Beto O’Rourke] to destroy our state.”

During his 11-minute speech, Abbott discussed jobs, the economy, inflation, oil and gas production, education, veterans, defunding the police and the border. He also mentioned his opponent, O’Rourke, several times.

“What Beto is seeking to do is to raise your taxes or increase your spending,” Abbott said. “I am running for reelection to beat Texas, the No. 1 state for jobs. Today, Texas has the fastest growing economy in the U.S. — far more jobs than any other state in the entire country.

“Our economy is so strong because Texas ranks No. 1 in the country for oil and gas production,” Abbott said. “Beto has come out saying that he wants to embrace his radical leftist idea of the Green New Deal that would eliminate hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs and would increase the price that you’re already paying at the pump.

“We’re sitting on a budget surplus of $27 billion,” Abbott said. “Whose money is that?”

The crowd interrupted Abbott, saying “ours” in unison.

“I want to return it to you, at least using half of that for the largest property tax cut in history,” Abbott said.

Abbott then pivoted his speech to education and the topic of critical race theory.

“What’s going on in our schools — even going on right here in McLennan County — are things like critical race theory,” Abbott said. “They are taught to hate each other on the basis of their skin color, and that’s contrary to what Martin Luther King Jr. told us.”

Abbott was referring to King’s statement in which he said, “We’re to be judged not by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character.”

Abbott then focused on veterans.

“How did America become the greatest country in the history of the world?” Abbott said. “Some of the people are here with us today.”

After veterans raised their hands because Abbott requested to recognize them, the crowd erupted into cheers and claps.

The governor then pivoted to the border crisis.

“There is something going on by the Democrats, by Joe Biden, that is even more dangerous than [defunding the police],” Abbott said.

At the mention of Biden’s name, the crowd booed loudly.

“It was just two years ago we had the most secure border in decades,” Abbott said. “That’s because President Trump put in place four simple policies; he sent a message [that] if you want to come to the U.S., you can come here legally, not illegally.”

Abbott directly appealed to Waco and McLennan County voters.

“Your values are on the line in this election,” Abbott said. “And you know what? We’re going to fight for your values. We’re not going to let the radical leftist agenda hijack those values.

“I need you to leave here today and go vote,” Abbott said. “I brought with me one early voting location — that’s the McLennan County Records Building at 214 N Fourth Street.”

Robinson native Suzanne Leuschner said she came to the rally in support of Abbott and his policies.

“I’m for legal immigration, the right to live for little babies and for gas prices to go down,” Leuschner said. “I am red wave all the way.”

Hewitt local Teddy Meinkowsky said he likes Abbott because he’s not a politician.

“I actually have a brother that’s paraplegic as well,” Meinkowsky said. “He’s just a down-to-earth guy, just like us.”

Marlin resident Diana Herrington said she came out in support after hearing about the event from Abbott’s telephone Q&A session on Oct. 30.

“I agree with everything,” Herrington said. “If I had the chance to talk to him, I would say, ‘Thank you for all the work you’ve done with the border.'”

Abbott is competing against O’Rourke (D), Mark Tippetts (Libertarian Party) and Delilah Barrios (Green Party) in the gubernatorial race.