What to Do in Waco: Nov. 4 – 6

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Harvest Fest | Open until Nov. 12 | Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Brazos Bluff Ranch, 7007 Gholson Road | Kids 3 and under free, 4 and up $18 each | Come out and enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, a hay maze, food, photo ops, games and more. All these things are included in the price of admission.

Jack Bowers: Perspectivism | Open until Nov. 5 | Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Art Center Waco, 701 S Eighth St. | Free | This exhibit is meant to challenge and trick the viewer into reflecting on each piece.

Reel Stories: A Black Film Showcase | Nov. 2 – 4 | Doors open at 7 p.m. | Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St. | Free | This three-day event will feature three films accompanied by food, performances, art and guided conversations on Black experiences.

Friends of the Library Book Sale | Nov. 3 – 6 | Thursday – Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday noon – 6 p.m., 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd. | $10 on Friday and Sunday night, free other days | Come out and buy old library books at a discounted rate. Funds from the sale go toward helping the library offer great programs for McLennan County residents.

Silent Sky | Nov. 3 – 6 | 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre | $25 | Inspired by the true story of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, this play follows her life and work.

Deck the Halls Holiday Market | Nov. 4 – 6 | Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. | $10 | Welcome in the holiday season with this market hosted by the Junior League of Waco, which is fundraising for its community initiative, the Power of Pre-K.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Nov. 5 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Improv Comedy Show | Nov. 5 | 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, 7425 Bosque Blvd. | Tickets are $15.50 | Come out and watch local comedians as they come up with hilarious material on the spot.