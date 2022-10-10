MultimediaSlideshows SLIDESHOW: Korean Culture Festival By Baylor Lariat - October 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter A group of women at the Korean Culture Festival performing a Korean fan dance called 부채춤 (Boo Chae Choom). Grace Everett | Photo Editor A group of women at the Korean Culture Festival performing a Korean fan dance called 부채춤 (Boo Chae Choom). Grace Everett | Photo Editor 부채춤 (Boo Chae Choom) is known for its floral patterns and elegant movement. Grace Everett | Photo Editor Ying Tong Zhou performing a dance cover of O.O by NMIXX. Grace Everett | Photo Editor Lauren Tanghongs and Allan Lee hosting the Korean Culture Festival on Friday, October 7, 2022. Olivia Havre | Photographer Students at Baylor show traditional Korean styles, such as an emperor or 왕, at the Korean Culture Festival on Oct. 7th. Olivia Havre | Photographer In honor of Hangul Day, the Korean Culture Festival shows off the traditional attire for an empress or 왕비. Olivia Havre | Photographer Performance duo Bunger doing a cover of “Like A Fool” by Sam Kim. Olivia Havre | Photographer Performer at the Korean Culture Festival playing a 장구 (jang gu), a traditional Korean drum. Grace Everett | Photo Editor The word 장구 (jang gu) likely evolved from the word 요고 (yogo), which translates to "waist drum". Grace Everett | Photo Editor 4PM preforming a dance cover of How You Like That by BLACKPINK. Olivia Havre | Photographer This dance portrays the life of 어우동 (Uhwudong), a famous Korean dancer from the Joseon Dynasty. Grace Everett | Photo Editor 어우동 (Uhwudong) was convicted of adultery and had to divorce her husband as a result. Grace Everett | Photo Editor