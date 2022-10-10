SLIDESHOW: Korean Culture Festival

By
Baylor Lariat
-
A group of women at the Korean Culture Festival performing a Korean fan dance called 부채춤 (Boo Chae Choom). Grace Everett | Photo Editor
  A group of women at the Korean Culture Festival performing a Korean fan dance called 부채춤 (Boo Chae Choom). Grace Everett | Photo Editor

