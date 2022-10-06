What to Do in Waco: Oct. 7 – 9

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Jack Bowers: Perspectivism | open until Nov. 5 | Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Art Center Waco, 701 S Eighth St. | Free | This exhibit is meant to challenge and trick the viewer into reflecting on each piece.

Baylor Theatre presents “Amélie” | Oct. 7, 8 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. | Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 60 Baylor Ave. | Tickets are $20 | Follow the story of Amélie, a timid girl living in Paris, as she explores life, love and community for the first time.

Running with the Bulls 5K and Fun Run | Oct. 8 | 8 a.m. | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd | $25 for the fun run and $40 for the 5K | Start your Saturday off bright and early beside the bulls during this event. Participants will receive a gate admission ticket to come back and visit the fair during regular hours.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Oct. 8 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Croc-tober Scavenger Hunt | Oct. 8 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N Fourth St. | $20 per team | Come out to learn about the many crocodilian species during a zoo-wide hunt for clues.

Out on the Brazos | Oct. 8 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Brazos Park East, 3516 N MLK Jr. Blvd | Free | This festival, hosted by the Waco Pride Network, celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in Waco. The event will be filled with musical performances, food trucks, vendors and more.

Murder Mystery Party | Oct. 8 | 6 – 9 p.m. | McCulloch House Museum, 407 Columbus Ave. | Tickets are $15 | This Victorian themed murder mystery will have you digging for clues and interrogating suspects, as you hunt to solve the case of Mr. Varner’s murder.

Midland Concert | Oct. 8 | 9 – 11 p.m. | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd | Tickets are $10 and up | Jonathan Tyler will open at 9 p.m. followed by Midland during the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo.