What to Do in Waco: Sept. 23 – 25

By
Erianne Lewis
-
Illustration by Olivia Havre | Photographer

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Home for the Holidays Gift Market | Sept. 23: 4 – 8 p.m., Sept. 24: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sept. 25: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. | $10 on Friday and $6 on Saturday and Sunday | Over 100 merchants will be in attendance for this three-day holiday gift shopping extravaganza.

Light in the Piazza | Sept. 23 & 24: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 25 : 2:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Tickets are $22 – 25 | “Light in the Piazza” has many elements of a romantic musical with whirlwind love and the disproval of two families.

Howdy hosted by Pi Beta Phi and Baylor Activities Council | Sept. 23 | 7 – 10 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Free | Come out to participate in this annual Texas appreciation event with free food, a petting zoo, Ferris wheel, country line dancing and more.

Divas’ Dragraret | Sept. 23 | 8 – 10 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd | Tickets are $22.50 | Come out to experience Waco’s premier drag and cabaret show.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Sept. 24 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Groovy Market | Sept. 24 | 5 – 8 p.m. | Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Avenue | Free | All ages are welcome at this vendor market and poetry night event.

Out of the Darkness Walk | Sept. 24 | 7 – 9 p.m. | Brazos Park East, 3516 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. | Free | This walk aims to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s efforts to help those impacted by suicide.

Sundown Sessions: Bob Ross Painting Night | Sept. 24 | 9 p.m. – Midnight | Barfield Drawing Room in the SUB | Free | Hosted by the Union Board at Baylor, this free painting event allows you to be as creative as you like. There will be music and free food provided.

