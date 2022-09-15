From student to executive director: Myles Olenski climbs the Vertical ladder

By Avery Ballmann | Staff Writer, Kaitlin Sides | Broadcast Reporter

Myles Olenski is the new face of Vertical as its executive director, but his face is no stranger to this ministry on campus. Before he graduated from Baylor in 2018, he attended Vertical and served in leadership roles.

“We [Olenski and his fiancee] just felt a lot of peace and excitement about Waco,” Olenski said. “And it was just a really sweet, unique opportunity for me to get to come back to not only a school in a city that I love, but a ministry that means a ton to me — and to get to lead and serve this ministry that helped me come to know Christ.”

Olenski was working in Frisco at Onward Community Church when the previous executive director of Vertical, Dale Wallace, called him in April to let him know he was leaving Vertical. Olenski said he always wanted to work for Wallace, not replace him.

According to Wallace’s Instagram post, he said he was leaving Vertical because he was called by God to take a role at Harris Creek on the community team serving college students.

Southlake senior and Vertical president Emma Murray said the executive board was informed of Olenski joining the team over the summer. Murray said she trusted Vertical’s board of directors and the Lord for this new leader.

“It has been such an answer to prayer,” Murray said. “The Lord has done above and beyond and immeasurably more in providing Myles [Olenski]. He has been absolutely incredible and made the transition easy.”

Olenski said the first 60 to 90 days of being a leader are important because he is able to ask questions and listen to others who are already involved in the organization.

“As of right now, the plan is to not change anything,” Olenski said. “But Vertical’s always been about the Gospel. It’s always been a Bible study with worship on Monday nights.”

Before meeting each other, Murray and Olenski had one thing in common: They both knew the ins and outs of being the president of Vertical.

“The president role is a bridge between Vertical and Baylor,” Murray said. “I get to be the student voice of Vertical on campus.”

Olenski grew up in a Christian household but said he didn’t feel he fully understood the Gospel until he came to Baylor. He said his heart is hardened by how many Christians believe they are saved simply for going to a Baptist school or having parents who are believers — a mentality he used to have.

“I do get pretty passionate about it, just because it is part of my story,” Olenski said. “And I can see how there are Baylor students who are coming from all over who might be part of the same thing.”

Olenski also said he incorporates Bible studies into weekly executive meetings. He said he prays over other Vertical executives because he views his coworkers as family.

“We believe that Vertical’s a family that you’re not just checking a box to serve, but you’re being part of the family,” Olenski said. “So we care for our family. So if we can be friends and enjoy one another, we’re going to have the best time of our lives on Monday.”

Olenski said he has two goals for leading Vertical, the first of which is to follow the teachings of Isaiah 66:2. He said this means to grow in humility and love God’s word.

Olenski said the second goal is to invest in their leadership by serving with V.E.R.T. values, which include vision, easy yolk (abiding in Jesus), radical relationships and treasuring team.

Vertical will be held at 9 p.m. Monday on Fountain Mall. Applications for student volunteers are open.

“I’m here, not because a board of directors or donors believe in me,” Olenski said. “I’m here because those people believe in college students. They believe in you — that God can use you guys on this campus to change this world and change the culture, to change the atmosphere.”