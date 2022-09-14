Roommates: More or fewer?

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

With some time at Baylor under my belt, I’ve had everything from zero roommates to as many as four roommates. There are a lot of pros and cons to both, and these are the ones that have stood out most to me from my experiences.

Having no roommates is both an absolute vibe and super boring at the same time. On days when I needed space, or peace and quiet, I was able to detach from the world without having to ask for it. It was cool — until it wasn’t.

The days of boredom started to pile up, and I found myself avoiding my room. If I wanted to have a social interaction, I had to get ready and leave my room because it wouldn’t have made sense for multiple people to venture to one person. It’s also hard to quickly find people to hang with because roommates were most likely already in pairs. So, having no roommates can be both good and bad, depending on the day and your mood.

When you have more than one roommate, it’s easily the most fun, but it also comes w i t h the least amount of privacy. When I had multiple roommates, there was always something popping off. It was so entertaining. There was always something happening, always someone to talk to — and doing things as a group was always fun. However, other than when you’re in your room, there is always someone around. So, if you’re the type of person who doesn’t like people constantly being there, I wouldn’t recommend it.

I currently live with one other person, and I would say this is probably the best balance for me. While I definitely miss the homies from my last apartment, this living situation is chilled down, and there is less going on. There is more alone time at the apartment, but there are still fun things going on at the same time.

Living with one other person makes for a quieter place, but it’s not noiseless. There’s a balance to everything, and this turned out to be the best middle ground for me.

At the end of the day, it’s more about who your roommates are and less about how many there are. My recommendation is to make sure you’re mixing the right personalities, no matter how many people there are. Know yourself and what your preferences are regarding your personal at-home time.

Do yourself a favor and find roommates who are going to be good people to live with, not just fun to live with. You’ll be thankful for it later.