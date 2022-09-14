Baylor’s residence halls meet the enneagram

By AnnaGrace Hale | Sports Writer

The Enneagram is the personality test embraced by the Christian community, and what better way to implement this test than to stereotype a Christian university’s residence halls? As a reminder, these are my opinions. I am well aware that many different people with different stories live in each of these dorms. No one is the same, and the eclectic community is what makes each hall special. So please take each of these thoughts with a grain of salt.

Teal Residential College: One

As the engineering, computer science and pre-nursing community, these students are on top of it. Ones are hardworking and determined. They are dependable and strive for perfection. They pay close attention to detail. Ones are critical but will get things done in a direct and efficient manner. These traits are essential for all the majors who live in this residence hall.

Kokernot Hall: Two

These girls are approachable and empathetic and wish to help others. Inside, there are always smiling faces, and these students really take one for the team by living right next to the highway. Each student has to be selfless, especially when sharing those community bathrooms.

Earle Residence Hall: Three

The science and health community revolves around productivity and determination. Threes are goal-oriented and have a will to perform. They are constantly pushing boundaries and making new discoveries. Pre-med is no joke. With medical school on the horizon, these students feel pressure to perform. Don’t get in their way.

Alexander Hall and Memorial Hall: Three or Five

I simply couldn’t decide, so I chose two types for the Honors Residential College. In many ways, lots of students in these halls are highly driven and look for purpose in academic success, similar to threes. In other ways, many of the students are more introverted and seek knowledge like fives. They sit and observe while collecting information. Fives are deep thinkers, and you know those Honors College kids think a lot.

University Parks: Three

Division I athletes. Need I say more?

Heritage House: Four

The Fine Arts LLC is artsy. Fours are known for their creativity and authenticity. Some are dramatic, but that trait is helpful when performing on stage or singing in front of a crowd. They wish to be original and strive for individuality. The hall hosts fun carnivals, and the massive chess board outside the entrance adds a little flair of individuality.

Brooks Residential College and Brooks Flats: Four

The brick Harry Potter style residence hall gives Brooks a mysterious, dark academia vibe. Fours like to be unique, and there is no other dorm quite like Brooks on Baylor’s campus. The students are individualized in their own way and bring life to this side of campus.

North Russell Hall and South Russell Hall: Six

I’m putting these two halls together because sixes are loyal and perceptive. Looking after others and making sure everything is organized made sense, especially for South Russell, as this dorm houses many students in the School of Education. Sixes find security in the community and NoRo and SoRo are structured to provide a literal circle of friends.

Penland Hall: Seven

Tons of different people live in Penland, but if you live in Penland, one thing is true: You’re in for an adventure. Sevens take life by storm. They are energetic and like to have fun. Sometimes the energy turns into recklessness. This is why some of the craziest stories stem from Penland’s third floor.

Martin Hall: Seven

Freshman boys have a lot of energy. Their newfound freedom makes them feel limitless. Sevens sometimes don’t make the best decisions, but they always have fun.

Baylor Cityside: Eight

Eights are independent and self-sufficient. They are courageous and strong. Students living in Cityside must have these qualities. Living far from campus can’t be easy, but these students embrace the challenge.

Allen Hall and Dawson Hall: Nine

Both these dorms are unproblematic and laid back. Nines are well-liked, agreeable and humble. They enjoy the small things in life.

Texana House: Nine

This 150-girl residence hall supports a community hoping to build friendship on the north side of campus. Nines go with the flow, don’t like chaos and adapt to situations. Living in this part of campus, these students have a peaceful walk to Moody Memorial Library for studying and an easy journey to McLane Stadium on game days.

University House: Nine

The twin of Texana House, University House shares many of the same qualities. This first-year residence hall houses many different people, but as a whole, they get along. Nines don’t like conflict and support others around them.

Collins Residence Hall: Former Seven

Currently being uncrusted.