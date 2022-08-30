Take time to prevent unwanted crime: tips to secure your apartment

By Avery Ballmann | Staff Writer

As students have settled into their new or old residences, it’s important for them to make a plan and implicate safety measures for their off-campus apartment. If students don’t know where to start, here is a listicle on how to secure a Baylor home with tips from the Assistant Chief of Baylor Police, Don Rodman.

1. Lock your doors.

“It may not seem likely or plausible, but the number one way that an individual will make entry into a place they’re not authorized is through an open door,” Rodman said. “In reality, it’s that consistent method of making sure that your doors are locked.”

This seems like a simple task, but when a student is rushing out the door in order to get to class, locks can be missed, and the intruder’s job was just made easier. When locking the door, be sure to check that it is fully locked by tugging on the handle, this quick step can save the student stress and enforce safety. Even if a student is present in their home, all access points need to be secured.

2. Close Blinds and Windows.

Rodman said the “Hide, Lock, Take” crime prevention used in the campus parking garages can also be applied to students’ homes as well. If items are visible, hide the valuables. If they cannot be hidden, take it with you and at all times, lock the door.

Ground-level apartments are the most accessible which is why it is important to close blinds and lock windows when the apartment is vacant. If people can walk by and look in they can easily see valuables such as TV’s, kitchen appliances and any other expensive items. When a student is about to leave their house they need to be sure to lower all blinds and close them with the shade facing upwards.

3. Watch your surroundings.

When exiting the car and making the trek back to the apartment, it’s crucial for the person to be aware of their surroundings. This means not texting while walking and having a key accessible to unlock the door quickly. Even though some apartment complexes are gated, it often offers false security. If a car looks unfamiliar and follows behind, be aware of this observation when exiting the vehicle. If anything seems suspicious, use the Guardian App. This app allows students to contact a BUPD Dispatcher and share their current location and text in case they are not able to call.

“Trust your gut because there’s a reason God gave us those instincts,” Rodman said.

4. Make a plan.

There are varying styles of off-campus living that students may reside in. This includes townhomes with multiple levels, apartment complexes and houses. If a crime does occur, make a “rally point,” a designated place for roommates to meet up if they are separated. Rodman also spoke about the importance of addressing safety with roommates such as locking the door every time a resident leaves even if there are others at home.

It is also important to have emergency contacts accessible and saved to contacts. The Baylor Police Department can be reached by (254) 710-2211, the Waco Police Department’s number is (254) 750-7500 and a student can always dial 911 in case of an emergency.

5. Home security has many uses.

There is no possible way to make a complex tightly secure, however there are measures to prevent a crime. Doorbell cameras are a great way to keep an eye on the home while the resident is in class. These devices are common because of the accessibility and usefulness they provide. Amazon has many options, but here is the most affordable and here is the most recommended. Rodman said intruders will go for the easiest target so the more secure the exterior looks the less likely it will be targeted.

“If you have a camera, and there is an individual looking to find the easiest target, they’re not going to go to the place where there is a camera because they know they’ll be identified,” Rodman said. “It’s a great deterrent tool, it’s not one of those things that is essential, but it does serve a great purpose in deterring crime and criminals.”

Another useful tool are door security bars. These would be used once everyone is home for the evening. These bars slide under the doorknob to add an extra layer of protection if someone were trying to enter.

6. When apartment hunting, make sure your complex is safe.

Baylor PD and Waco PD collaborate with leasing agents to create Crime-Free Housing. In order to be a partner in this program, apartment complex owners and managers must apply and complete trainings, have the minimum security requirements such as deadbolts and host an event for residents to attend and be educated on crime prevention. Check this link to see if your property is a part of this program.

It can be difficult moving to a new area— let alone starting another semester where the schedule is different than the previous year, but these tips can be applicable to any home a student moves into and can prevent unwanted crime.

“There is a little bit of an uptick in the first two weeks [of classes],” Rodman said. “A lot of that boils down to where people are in a new environment, they’re not as familiar, and so what we do see is a lot of property crime.”