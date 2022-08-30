Students meet the Bears ahead of Baylor season

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

Baylor’s faithful had the opportunity to meet the Bears on Saturday in the athletic department’s annual event at McLane Stadium. All Baylor sports that weren’t traveling were in attendance, and it gave Bears fans the chance to meet the athletes they root for on a daily basis.

Students were able to show up for a two-hour window and get autographs while quickly chatting with their favorite players.

Harriman, Utah, freshman Patrick Swanson said he heard about the event through email and that it felt nice to see McLane Stadium.

“I just thought it’d be kind of cool just to come see the stadium [and] get to know people,” Swanson said.

Not all students knew about the event in advance, such as Cypress freshman Kayla Hetmaniak. She said her first-year community leader informed her, thus igniting the decision to make the trip across the Brazos River.

Hetmaniak went to Line Camp and said she loves all of Baylor’s traditions. She said the addition of Meet the Bears was the cherry on top.

“It’s just different because I wasn’t expecting this whenever I came in,” Hetmaniak said. “Just all of the traditions that we had on top of this already, it’s really exciting to have.”

Some students knew athletes beforehand and used the event as an excuse to joke around with their friends. This was the case for Katy junior Rueben Pimentil, as he enjoyed tapping into his current friendships, as well as making new ones.

“Most of my friends are on the track and field team,” Pimentil said. “I get to get their autograph and just mess around with them, meet other athletes as well. It’s a

cool environment.”

Pimentil said his Saturday experience gave him a glimpse into the atmosphere of his dream career.

“I want to work in college athletics after I graduate, so just trying to get my feet wet, and just kind of get out in the environment,” Pimentil said.

A week ahead of the Baylor football home opener against the University of Albany, students got fired up knowing they’d be in a packed McLane Stadium soon.

“I’m so excited,” Hetmaniak said. “I want to run the Line for it.”

Pimentil said he is ready for week one, and he expects the Bears to handle the Great Danes with ease.

“I’m so excited,” Pimentil said. “We’re going to get it on, we’re going to get business taken care of.”

Baylor will play Albany 6 p.m. on Saturday at McLane Stadium.