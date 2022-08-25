Vietnamese Student Association wraps up fundraiser, plans for successful year

By Avery Ballmann | Staff Writer

The Vietnamese Student Association (VSA) wrapped up their Instagram Bingo pre-semester fundraiser in support of the Asian Pacific Islander American Health Forum.

Plano junior and VSA President Madelene Do said the club is exploring having continuous fundraisers for the same nonprofit. The Health Forum helps Asian and Pacific Islanders by working with communities and changing public policy to improve overall health for this minority.

“We thought it was a really good message that we support the Health Forum and fostering discussions about Asian American health in America,” Do said.

VSA raised $500 for The Health Forum through digital bingo cards posted on Instagram by their members, Houston junior and Treasurer Victoria Chu said this amount was her ‘reach for the stars’ goal.

VSA used incentives such as free membership for two members who filled their bingo cards completely. Chu’s realistic intentions were to raise $450, but the members of VSA surpassed this goal.

“I was pretty ecstatic,” Chu said. “I was really happy with all of the engagement and people wanting to do something for a good cause.”

The Health Forum has collaborated with the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association to help Asian American and Pacific Islander’s and law enforcement with hate crimes. During the height of the pandemic, Asian Americans became the scapegoats of the virus and were continually discriminated against. In April 2021 a Baylor student of Asian decent was assaulted near campus.

“I remember my freshmen year there was a lot of social discord with the Asian American students here,” Do said. “It was bad energy for my first year, and that’s where I saw the Asian American students come together and console each other through this hard time because it has been difficult for us.”

Arlington sophomore and member of VSA Justin Truong never had a personal experience where his health was jeopardized, but he said it was a hard time seeing his elders be assaulted around the country.

“The fact that we have this foundation that we can donate to, help, relieve — it’s amazing,” Truong said. “I feel so much more comfortable on campus just knowing that we’re pushing for that.”

Though VSA is for Vietnamese students, Do said they wanted to have a fundraiser that reached the entire Asian American and Pacific Islander community. VSA has also participated in pre-semester fundraisers before to make their presence known on campus to new students and for those who are unaware of their organization.

“I feel really hopeful, I think we will have a lot of new members this year,” Chu said. “I’m really excited for what our board has planned.”

Chu has a profit-share planned with Cha Community, a local Boba tea and dumpling restaurant. Anyone can follow VSA’s Instagram to be updated on the date for the upcoming fundraiser.

“We fostered a lot of great connections through the Asian American students here,” Do said. “We want to keep representing a nonprofit that helps foster those connections throughout the United States and not just on a singular campus or a singular town.”