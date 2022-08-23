U.S. is failing women: How we need to do better, attain rights they deserve

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

I live in a country where I’m terrified to have a daughter.

In recent weeks, women’s rights have taken a major step back thanks to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling. After substantial progress — almost two centuries removed from Elizabeth Cady Stanton kickstarting the women’s rights movement — one decision reminded us we have a long way to go.

The constitutional right to abortion was in place for nearly half a century. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, this right is no longer upheld. It’s sad the ruling came just one day after this country celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX’s passage.

Once women lost the ability to handle a pregnancy on their own terms, I thought about how glad I am I don’t have a daughter yet. I couldn’t fathom my daughter, God forbid, having a birth and baby forced upon her. Until things change, I’m not looking forward to bringing a baby girl who won’t be protected into this world.

The decision proves women deserve better not only from the government but also from society as a whole.

As someone who loves the women in my life, I find it inconceivable for humans to vote people who clearly disregard women into positions of importance. How can you claim to love your mother, daughter or wife and enable these political figures to control how women use their bodies?

Hypocritical and disgusting.

I have a solution: Build women back up, and continue to be stubborn. Just because a law is in place legally doesn’t mean the belief itself dies. Dred Scott v. Sandford and Plessy v. Ferguson — rulings that upheld slavery and segregation — are a great example. Those rulings did not convince Black people they did not deserve to have a free life and be equal citizens.

All it takes is effort, awareness and commitment. I believe we can do the right thing and continue to support women everywhere in order to give them the rights they deserve. At the end of the day, it’s more than pro-life or pro-choice.

I can’t believe I have to say this, but let’s look beyond the surface and put women first.