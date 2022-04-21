Sigma Chi kickstarts its philanthropy event, Derby Days

By Luna Clements | Guest Contributor

The Eta Omega chapter of Sigma Chi at Baylor is preparing to host its annual philanthropy event Derby Days beginning Monday.

“Derby Days is Sigma Chi’s nationally recognized philanthropy event where we raise money for the Huntsman Cancer [Institute],” Spokane, Wash., senior Will Lane, Derby Days chair, said. “It’s five days long, each day having a different event.”

These events include a banner painting contest, a sand volleyball competition, a car wash, a relay, a flag football tournament and a concert. Sigma Chi will also host its annual Derby Doggies event.

Selected teams from each sorority on campus will compete against each other in each day’s events to earn points that will be added up at the end of the week. The sorority team with the most points will earn a contribution toward its philanthropy. Each sorority team will have four Sigma Chi members as coaches to assist them throughout the week.

“I think the most important thing about Derby Days is that it really is a collective effort, because without the participation from all the sororities, it wouldn’t be an event,” Southlake senior Griffin Gumm, Derby Days committee member, said. “I think that is so important, just getting the whole community to rally around the cause.”

At the last Derby Days event two years ago, Sigma Chi raised $40,000. This year the goal is $50,000.

“We have vowed to reach $20 million within the next three years as Sigma Chi internationally,” Trabuco Canyon, Calif., and chapter president Alex Lanham said. “Philanthropy is the main focus for our members.”

Starting on Monday, there will be the banner painting contest along with Derby Doggies. For Derby Doggies, Sigma Chi is pairing with the Humane Society of Central Texas to encourage students to bring their furry friends to Fountain Mall, while also having some adoptable dogs present.

Tuesday will consist of a sand volleyball competition that will take place at the McLane Student Life Center.

Wednesday will include a car wash and an event called “Walk a Mile in Your Shoes.” This event will consist of the sorority coaches walking a relay in high heels. Both of these events will be held on Fountain Mall.

On Thursday there will be a flag football tournament at McLane Stadium between the sorority teams.

The final event on Friday will be a concert held at Common Grounds on Eighth Street. The Cameron Sacky Band will be performing.