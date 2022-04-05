MultimediaSlideshows SLIDESHOW: Diadeloso Returns By Baylor Lariat - April 5, 2022 Facebook Twitter A Baylor student becomes a perch for about a dozen birds during the Diadeloso celebration. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Baylor student utilizes his balance to paddle board in the Marina. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor The beach at the Marina gives Baylor students a place to play sand volleyball on Diadeloso. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor A large Connect Four board entertains students while they wait their turn to kayak in the Marina. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor A Baylor student tosses a beanbag hoping to win in a game of cornhole. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Baylor students try their luck at log rolling trying not to fall in the Brazos. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Students line up to ride the gondola which overlooks the Diadeloso activities on Fountain Mall. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Birds gently perch on the fingers of Baylor students hoping to get a treat. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Small sticks covered in bird feed causes a feeding frenzy in the Diadeloso bird cage. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor A Baylor student becomes a perch for about a dozen birds during the Diadeloso celebration. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Mother and daughter go to the Diadeloso petting zoo to interact with farm animals. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Two Baylor students feed and pet a goat on Fountain Mall. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor A baby goat cuddles up with a Baylor student celebrating Diadeloso. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor A goat gets a little too excited when a Baylor student tries to feed him. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Goat yoga takes place on Fountain Mall, a fun opportunity for students to do yoga with goats. Grace Fortier | Photographer Goats surround Baylor students as they practice early morning yoga on Diadeloso. Grace Fortier | Photographer Students kicked off the day at the Fun Run, a 2-mile race through campus. Grace Fortier | Photographer Students take photos in the photo booth bus on Fountain Mall. Grace Fortier | Photographer Baylor students slide into Díadeloso on April 5. Grace Everett | Photographer Students try their hand at axe throwing at Díadeloso on April 5. Grace Everett | Photographer Students enjoy concert hosted by Apollo LTD on Fountain Mall for Diadeloso. Camryn Duffy | Photographer.