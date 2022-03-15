Male grooming brand Philips Norelco hosts contest for college students

By Luke Araujo | Staff Writer

Electric male grooming company Philips Norelco is hosting a college basketball social media challenge for students around the country. The company is asking students to post their “best bracket-season facial hair looks” on Instagram.

For entering the contest, participants will be given a chance to receive a grooming prize pack that includes Philips Norelco products such as the new Philips Norelco OneBlade First Shave and dorm room essentials like a back-of-the-door basketball hoop, toiletry case, face towel and reusable mug.

Philips Norelco is an American brand that sells shavers, trimmers and other male grooming products. The company also uses its Instagram account to share unique facial hair styles to its audience.

According to Rebecca Rohn, a member of the public relations team, Philips Norelco has a “heritage in shaving.”

“Philips Norelco’s shavers and trimmers help users personalize their grooming routine, empowering guys to both look and feel their best,” Rohn said. “This stems from Philips’ larger company goal of improving peoples’ health and well-being and enabling healthier, happier and longer lives.”

In line with its goals, Philips Norelco is hosting the contest to celebrate the college basketball season. This is in tandem with the launch of Philips Norelco’s new product, Philips Norelco OneBlade First Shave.

“This year, we want to see fans’ bracket-inspired facial hair looks, so we’re working with Grant Hill to challenge guys to post selfies of their March mustaches, bracket beards and everything in between,” Rohn said. “Tag @PhilipsNorelco and #NorelcoGroomingChallenge for a chance to win Philips Norelco OneBlade product and other dorm room must-haves.”

Grant Hill, a former professional basketball player, said he has a history of sporting a variety of beards during his days as a player.

“I’m proud to partner with Philips Norelco for the launch of OneBlade First Shave and to challenge students to express themselves through their bracket-inspired facial hair looks this March, whether it be with thick Mos, long beards or etched hairlines,” Hill said. “I’m also asking these young guys to take the extra step in their day-to-day routines to focus on the bigger picture health priorities at an earlier stage.”

Outside of being focused on college athletes, Philip Norelco looks to involve all college-age men in the contest.

“During the upcoming basketball tournament, we know that college men are especially invested in the outcomes of their school’s team and that they love to participate by creating brackets with their friends,” Rohn said. “We want to offer them another fun way to get involved and win a prize by creating fun facial hair looks to rock throughout the tournament.”

“Picking up a razor or trimmer for the first time can be intimidating, and that experience, good or bad, may be the basis of shave and groom habits for years to come,” Brett Bardsley, marketing director at Philips Norelco, said. “Having the right tool from day one makes all the difference, which led us to develop Philips Norelco OneBlade First Shave, the latest in the technologically superior OneBlade lineage.”

Frisco sophomore Anthony Enyeribe said he is considering taking part in the contest because he sees the value in a free grooming kit.

“I think it’s a great way to engage with the student population at Baylor,” Enyeribe said. “It also creates interest in the March Madness college basketball brackets.”

Are you going to join in on the challenge? Send us your fresh styles at lariat@baylor.edu to be featured in this story and on our social media.